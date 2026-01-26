WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, MI rankings; playoffs qualification scenarios

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is now heading towards its playoff stage, with 16 group-stage matches all done and dusted. However, despite just four matches left to play, only one team has been able to confirm its place in the playoffs — table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with 10 points to their name after six matches.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG), with six points from six matches each, are the other two favourites to book their place in the next stage. However, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW), with four points from six matches, are still very much in contention for a playoff spot, but they do need some luck to make it through.

WPL 2026: Points table Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 6 5 1 0 0 10 1.236 2 Delhi Capitals Women 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.169 3 Gujarat Giants Women 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.341 4 Mumbai Indians Women 6 2 4 0 0 4 0.046 5 UP Warriorz Women 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.769 WPL 2026: Playoff qualification scenario Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to book their place in the playoffs. However, they are yet to confirm their place at the top of the points table after losing to Delhi Capitals. However, they still need just one win to ensure that, or simply have to make sure they do not lose their other matches by a huge margin and forfeit their net run rate advantage.

Delhi Capitals (DC) After losing three of their first four games, Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals have made a strong comeback in the playoff race with back-to-back wins against MI and RCB. They are currently second on the points table with six points from six matches. They have their fate in their own hands, as two wins in their next two games will confirm their place in the playoffs. Gujarat Giants (GG) Despite starting the season with back-to-back wins, Ashleigh Gardner’s side has managed to win just one game in their next four matches. However, they are still very much in the playoff race, as they need to win their next two matches. One win could also take them to the next stage, provided UPW and MI lose at least one more game of their remaining matches.