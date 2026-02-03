WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch GG vs DC eliminator match today?

The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) enters its playoff stage, with Gujarat Giants (GG) facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Eliminator tonight at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Delhi skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and elected to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Jemimah: We would like to bowl first. It looks like a fresh surface and looks like any target is chasable. Just control the controllables is the message to the team. Today is a new game, if any game matters the most it is tonight. So want to win. Same team. Ashleigh: We were going to bat and just had a feeling they might want to bowl and it worked out well. We want to be aggressive with the bat and take it on the powerplay. Nothing changes for us tonight. Looks very similar to the last couple of wickets. Assess conditions quickly and adapt on the run. Same team as the last time. Gujarat Giants Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Delhi Capitals Women Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Led by Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat is aiming for their first-ever WPL final appearance, while Jemimah Rodrigues’ Delhi team is looking to secure their fourth consecutive final spot.

Gujarat Giants come into the Eliminator with strong momentum, having won their last three matches, including a crucial 11-run victory over Mumbai Indians. Key to their success has been the all-round brilliance of Sophie Devine, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, who has also contributed valuable runs. With Georgia Wareham's return to form and solid contributions from Beth Mooney and captain Gardner, Gujarat has the depth and leadership needed for a high-pressure knockout game. ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Eliminator: Gujarat vs Delhi preview, toss timings, live streaming Delhi Capitals, finishing in the top three once again, have had an inconsistent campaign but rely heavily on their strong bowling attack. Nandani Sharma has excelled at the death, with Shree Charani and Marizanne Kapp providing solid support. With Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee offering consistency with the bat, and skipper Rodrigues regaining form, Delhi remains a formidable opponent as they chase another WPL final appearance.

WPL 2026: GG vs DC eliminator live streaming and broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC be played?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be played on Sunday, February 1. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC? The WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. When will the toss for the GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC be bowled?