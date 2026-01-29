WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs UPW T20 match live today?
UPW will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against table-toppers RCB today
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
UPW will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against table-toppers RCB today
The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We will field first today. Good wicket to bat on, already played against Mumbai Indians, need to bowl in good areas. One thing I've mentioned is to think tactically, not emotionally. We'[ve done a lot of things right to win the first 5, just keep things simple, someone else might play better cricket, just keep it simple. One change - Pooja comes back in place of Gautami, she had a one-year off, looking forward to her comeback. She's good to bat, bowling will take some time, we'll have a look at how things progressed. Meg Lanning (UPW): We need to win every game we play, so nothing to lose as far as we're concerned. It was a nice break, we focused on things that we need to get better a, places where we can improve and we're happy to come into the XI. Couple of changes - Amy Jones comes in place of Litchfield, Simran is in place of Navgire. A new opening partner for me. RCB vs UPW playing 11: RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell UPW playing 11: Meg Lanning(c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones(w), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
|WPL 2026: RCB vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:31 PM IST