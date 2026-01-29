WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs UPW T20 match live today?

Associate Sponsors

UPW will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against table-toppers RCB today

Aditya Kaushik
Jan 29 2026 | 7:06 PM IST
Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru are aiming to bounce back and seal a direct spot in the final as they face a depleted UP Warriorz in Match 17 of WPL 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, today.
 

The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We will field first today. Good wicket to bat on, already played against Mumbai Indians, need to bowl in good areas. One thing I've mentioned is to think tactically, not emotionally. We'[ve done a lot of things right to win the first 5, just keep things simple, someone else might play better cricket, just keep it simple. One change - Pooja comes back in place of Gautami, she had a one-year off, looking forward to her comeback. She's good to bat, bowling will take some time, we'll have a look at how things progressed.  Meg Lanning (UPW): We need to win every game we play, so nothing to lose as far as we're concerned. It was a nice break, we focused on things that we need to get better a, places where we can improve and we're happy to come into the XI. Couple of changes - Amy Jones comes in place of Litchfield, Simran is in place of Navgire. A new opening partner for me.  RCB vs UPW playing 11:  RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell  UPW playing 11: Meg Lanning(c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones(w), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud 

  Check all the live updates of WPL 2026 match 18 between RCB and UPW here 
 
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look. 
WPL 2026: RCB vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms 

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be played? 
The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Thursday, January 29.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW? 
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place? 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be bowled? 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India? 
The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India? 
The live streaming of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Jan 29 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

