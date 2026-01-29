South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

South Africa (SA) will look to wrap up the three-match T20I series when they take on the West Indies (WI) in the second T20I at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, January 29.

South Africa rested SA20 winners Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi for the opening match but is expected to have them back for the remainder of the series. While all could feature, Stubbs may miss out, especially since Jason Smith, originally named in the T20 World Cup squad, did not get a chance to bat in Paarl. Given the seamer-friendly conditions, South Africa may opt to play just one spinner.

Shai Hope missed the first match due to a minor injury, and there was no place for Shamar Joseph in the squad. If fit, both are likely to return to the playing XI for this match. ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Amy Jones replaces injured Litchfield in UP Warriorz squad With regular captain Shai Hope possibly returning, the West Indies will need to raise their performance to challenge a strong South African side in this crucial match. South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Playing 11 South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (capt & wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales South Africa vs West Indies: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 27 South Africa won: 13 West Indies won: 14 No result: 0 South Africa vs West Indies T20 series: Full squad South Africa full squad: Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Rubin Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (C and WK), Johnson Charles (WK), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph and Shamar Springer South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Live streaming and telecast details When will the 2nd T20 match between South Africa and West Indies be played? The South Africa and West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Thursday, January 29. What is the venue for the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies?

The South Africa and West Indies 1st T20 match will be played at Super Sport Park in Centurion. When will the toss for the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 take place? The toss for the second T20 match between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 9 PM IST. When will the first ball of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies be bowled? The first ball of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be bowled at 9:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies in India?