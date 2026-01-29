Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Lahore pitch report, key stadium stats

Pakistan, under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, will kick off their T20I series against Australia on Wednesday, January 28, at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. This three-match series serves as an important warm-up for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7. For Pakistan, the focus is on settling into their best combination, with the absence of key players like Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf shaking things up.

Salman Ali Agha, captaining the team, will have to strike a balance between experienced players and fresh faces, aiming to build momentum leading into the World Cup. Australia, on the other hand, has brought a squad designed to adapt to the subcontinental conditions, having made strategic adjustments to their playing XI.

The match offers both teams an opportunity to fine-tune their squads and get accustomed to the conditions in Lahore, where spin-friendly surfaces could play a key role. With both sides gearing up for the World Cup, this series will be crucial in identifying the right balance and combinations for the upcoming global event. It promises to be a thrilling contest as Pakistan and Australia battle it out in the opening T20I. Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is anticipated to offer a pitch ideal for high-scoring matches. Fans heading to the venue can look forward to a run-filled encounter. Throughout the Pakistan Super League, batters have thrived at this ground. Bowlers will need to be spot-on with their plans, as any mistakes will likely be punished on this batting-friendly surface.