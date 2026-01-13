WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Momentum meets pedigree when Mumbai Indians face a flying Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of the WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Gujarat Giants have enjoyed a near-perfect start to their campaign, registering two wins driven by powerful batting performances that have consistently crossed the 200-run mark. Their close victory over Delhi Capitals further highlighted a growing belief within the squad that they can win tight games.

Captain Ashleigh Gardner has led from the front, while Sophie Devine’s impact at the top has given Gujarat strong starts. Even so, the Giants will look to be more ruthless in the middle overs to fully capitalise on the platforms laid early. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will take confidence from their last outing, where Nat Sciver-Brunt continued her impressive run and Harmanpreet Kaur found form. With both sides well matched on confidence and quality, decision-making under pressure is likely to decide the outcome.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for MI vs GG WPL 2026 match Conditions at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy are expected to strongly favour batters, with a hard surface and even bounce making shot-making easier. The ball is likely to carry well on to the bat, helping players time their strokes cleanly. Fast bowlers could find some assistance with the new ball, but the arrival of dew later in the evening should reduce grip for bowlers. With chasing becoming easier under lights, captains may prefer to field first.

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy MI and GG have played just one match against each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, which came back in 2023. MI won that match with ease. Mumbai Indians win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Mumbai Indians have played a total of eight matches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy; they have won five and lost three games. Gujarat Giants win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Gujarat Giants have played five matches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, out of which they have won two games and ended on the losing side on three occasions. Both wins came in the WPL 2026 season.