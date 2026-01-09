Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live streaming: How to watch 2nd T20I match today?

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 6:41 PM IST
Sri Lanka will look to level the series when they face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I today, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Currently, the toss has been delayed due to rain in Dambulla. Pakistan currently leads the three-match series 1-0 after their dominant performance in the opening game. Check SL vs PAK 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
In the first T20I, Pakistan's bowlers, particularly Salman Mirza (3/18) and Abrar Ahmed (3/25), caused significant damage to Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, limiting them to just 128 runs. Despite the modest total, Pakistan chased it down comfortably, securing a six-wicket victory. Sahibzada Farhan played a key role in the chase, scoring an important 51 runs to steer Pakistan to victory and give them a 1-0 lead in the series.
With the series on the line, Sri Lanka will need to bounce back and improve their batting if they hope to level the score. The second T20I promises to be an exciting contest as both teams aim to gain the upper hand in the series.