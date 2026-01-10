Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head statistics

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head statistics

Over the course of three seasons, MI and DC have squared off 8 times. Let's take a closer look at who holds the advantage in this fierce rivalry.

Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
One of the most thrilling rivalries in the WPL is between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, two of the league's most consistent teams. While Delhi Capitals are the only team to have reached the WPL final three times (2023, 2024, 2025), Mumbai Indians have proven themselves in crucial moments, securing the WPL trophy twice.
 
Both teams boast a roster full of match-winners. Mumbai Indians feature stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews, while Delhi Capitals rely on the explosive Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Marizanne Kapp. Over the course of three seasons, MI and DC have squared off 8 times. Let’s take a closer look at who holds the advantage in this fierce rivalry. 
 
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: head-to-head in WPL 
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Head-to-Head stats
Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue
7th Match 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (109-2) Delhi Capitals Women (105) Mar 9, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
18th Match 2023 Delhi Capitals Women (110-1) Mumbai Indians Women (109-8) Mar 20, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Final 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (134-3) Delhi Capitals Women (131-9) Mar 26, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
1st Match 2024 Mumbai Indians Women (173-6) Delhi Capitals Women (171-5) Feb 23, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
12th Match 2024 Delhi Capitals Women (192-4) Mumbai Indians Women (163-8) Mar 5, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
2nd Match 2025 Delhi Capitals Women (165-8) Mumbai Indians Women (164) Feb 15, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi
13th Match 2025 Delhi Capitals Women (124-1) Mumbai Indians Women (123-9) Feb 28, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Final 2025 Mumbai Indians Women (149-7) Delhi Capitals Women (141-9) Mar 15, 2025 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
 
WPL 2023
 
In the inaugural season of the WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals faced off three times. Mumbai came out on top in the first and third encounters, with Delhi winning the second match. The two wins for Mumbai helped them clinch the title, defeating Delhi in the final by 8 runs. Delhi, despite their efforts, finished as runners-up in a narrow defeat.
 
WPL 2024
 
Mumbai and Delhi met twice again in WPL 2024, with both teams claiming one victory each. Mumbai won the first match by 2 runs, but Delhi bounced back in the second game with a dominant 29-run victory. Despite this, Mumbai remained a dominant force, finishing higher in the points table, while Delhi continued to show resilience.
 
WPL 2025
 
WPL 2025 was a repeat of 2023 for these two sides, with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals meeting twice in the group stages. Mumbai won both encounters, maintaining their stronghold in the competition. Mumbai went on to win the title, while Delhi fell short again, finishing in the middle of the points table.
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

