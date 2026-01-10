WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head statistics

One of the most thrilling rivalries in the WPL is between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, two of the league's most consistent teams. While Delhi Capitals are the only team to have reached the WPL final three times (2023, 2024, 2025), Mumbai Indians have proven themselves in crucial moments, securing the WPL trophy twice.

Both teams boast a roster full of match-winners. Mumbai Indians feature stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews, while Delhi Capitals rely on the explosive Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Marizanne Kapp. Over the course of three seasons, MI and DC have squared off 8 times. Let’s take a closer look at who holds the advantage in this fierce rivalry.

WPL 2023

In the inaugural season of the WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals faced off three times. Mumbai came out on top in the first and third encounters, with Delhi winning the second match. The two wins for Mumbai helped them clinch the title, defeating Delhi in the final by 8 runs. Delhi, despite their efforts, finished as runners-up in a narrow defeat.

WPL 2024

Mumbai and Delhi met twice again in WPL 2024, with both teams claiming one victory each. Mumbai won the first match by 2 runs, but Delhi bounced back in the second game with a dominant 29-run victory. Despite this, Mumbai remained a dominant force, finishing higher in the points table, while Delhi continued to show resilience.