WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch GG vs UPW cricket match today?

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will begin their WPL 2026 campaign today in Navi Mumbai. This is the second match of the season, and both sides will want their first step to land with impact.

UP Warriorz carry uncertainty from a season that unravelled last year. Their biggest reset has been the arrival of Meg Lanning as captain. Today is her first real chance to turn UP’s direction into results.

Check all the live updates from the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match here On the other hand, Gujarat Giants received a big boost ahead of the season as their star player Mooney returns to the squad after missing 2025, bringing clarity as a keeper-batter. Gardner’s leadership has already pushed this side into relevance before. Their new signing, Indian pacer Renuka, will lead the pace attack, while Gardner and Wareham shape a layered spin group.

Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look.

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW be played?

The GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW?

The WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW will be bowled at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW in India?

The live telecast of the GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW in India?

The live streaming of the GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

