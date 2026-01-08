WPL 2026: UP Warriorz full schedule, squad, live streaming details

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
The UP Warriorz are aiming for a fresh start in the 2026 Women's Premier League after a disappointing finish at the bottom of the points table last season. The team has undergone significant changes, both in terms of their squad and leadership. Abhishek Nayar, former assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, has been appointed as the new head coach. Additionally, Australian batter Meg Lanning will take charge as the captain, bringing her vast experience to the role.
Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, the Warriorz retained only Shweta Sehrawat from their previous squad. They then made bold moves at the auction, securing three of the five most expensive players: Lanning, Deepti Sharma, and Shikha Pandey. The team also used their right to match (RTM) to bring back four key players: Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Kiran Navgire.
With a revamped squad and a new leadership structure, the UP Warriorz are ready to turn their fortunes around in WPL 2026. The combination of fresh talent and experienced campaigners gives them a solid foundation to challenge for top honors this season.