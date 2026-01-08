WPL 2026: UP Warriorz full schedule, squad, live streaming details

The UP Warriorz are aiming for a fresh start in the 2026 Women's Premier League after a disappointing finish at the bottom of the points table last season. The team has undergone significant changes, both in terms of their squad and leadership. Abhishek Nayar, former assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, has been appointed as the new head coach. Additionally, Australian batter Meg Lanning will take charge as the captain, bringing her vast experience to the role.

Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, the Warriorz retained only Shweta Sehrawat from their previous squad. They then made bold moves at the auction, securing three of the five most expensive players: Lanning, Deepti Sharma, and Shikha Pandey. The team also used their right to match (RTM) to bring back four key players: Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Kiran Navgire.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full schedule, squad, live streaming With a revamped squad and a new leadership structure, the UP Warriorz are ready to turn their fortunes around in WPL 2026. The combination of fresh talent and experienced campaigners gives them a solid foundation to challenge for top honors this season. UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Full Schedule Match Date Venue Time (IST) UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Jan 10 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jan 12 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Jan 14 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Jan 15 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Jan 17 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Jan 22 Vadodara 19:30:00 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jan 29 Vadodara 19:30:00 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Feb 1 Vadodara 19:30:00 With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their fixture and final squad set-up looks.

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz full squad Meg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Shipra Giri (WK), Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, G Trisha, Suman Meena, Charli Knott, Asha Sobhana Joy, Kranti Gaud, Sophie Ecclestone WPL 2026: UP Warriorz live streaming and telecast details When will UP Warriorz start their campaign in WPL 2026? UP Warriorz will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, January 10. How many matches will UP Warriorz play in the league stage of WPL 2026?