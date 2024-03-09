Home / Cricket / News / James Anderson becomes first pacer to take 700 wickets in Test cricket

James Anderson becomes first pacer to take 700 wickets in Test cricket

Overall, Anderson is the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history. The two bowlers above him are spinners -- Muthaiah Muralidharan and Shane Warne.

James Anderson - England's highest wicket taker in history of cricket. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England pacer James Anderson became the first batter in Test cricket history to take 700 wickets in Test cricket. Anderson reached the milestone when he took the wicket of Kuldeep Yadav. 41-year-old Anderson, who is the oldest player in Test history, started his Test career in 2002 against Zimbabwe and has been troubling batters with his menacing swing from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. 

He has achieved a feat that no other pacer can dream of. The closest to his record wickets is his compatriot Stuart Broad, who has already retired from Test cricket. 

  • Jacques Kallis, South Africa (2008) - 100th wicket
  • Peter Siddle, Australia (2010) - 200th wicket
  • Peter Fulton, New Zealand (2013) - 300th wicket
  • Martin Guptill, New Zealand (2015) - 400th wicket
  • Kraigg Braithwaite, West Indies (2017) - 500th wicket
  • Azhar Ali, Pakistan (2020) - 600th wicket
  • Kuldeep Yadav, India (2024)- 700th wicket

Overall, Anderson is the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history. The two bowlers above him are spinners -- Muthaiah Muralidharan and Shane Warne.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI
Muthaiah Muralidaran (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 230 44039 7339.5 1794 18180 800 9/51
Shane Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 273 40705 6784.1 1761 17995 708 8/71
James Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 187* 348 39865 6644.1 1719 18568 700 7/42
Anil Kumble (IND) 1990-2008 132 236 40850 6808.2 1576 18355 619 10/74
Stuart Broad (ENG) 2007-2023 167 309 33698 5616.2 1304 16719 604 8/15
Glenn McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 243 29248 4874.4 1470 12186 563 8/24
Nathan Lyon (AUS) 2011-2024 129* 241 32663 5443.5 1043 16003 527 8/50
Courtney Walsh (WI) 1984-2001 132 242 30019 5003.1 1144 12688 519 7/37
R Ashwin (IND) 2011-2024 100* 188 26082 4347 889 12178 511 7/59
Dale Steyn (SA) 2004-2019 93 171 18608 3101.2 660 10077 439 7/51
Kapil Dev (IND) 1978-1994 131 227 27740 4623.2 1060 12867 434 9/83

Also Read

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Classic Anderson lights up Vizag with swing and seam

Shami becomes first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in an ODI cricket match

Historic moment in Ranji: Deshpande-Kotian hits tons batting at no. 10 & 11

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Two changes in England's Playing 11 for Vizag Test

It was written in stars he would bowl a jaffa first up: Jeetan on Stokes

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Dominant India eye 3-day win

WPL 2024: Deepti's all-round show helps UP keep playoffs hopes alive

Women's Premier League 2024 points table, top batters and bowlers in WPL

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz celebrate International Women's Day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :James AndersonEngland cricket teamTest CricketIndia vs England

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story