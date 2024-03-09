James Anderson becomes first pacer to take 700 wickets in Test cricket

- Jacques Kallis, South Africa (2008) - 100th wicket
- Peter Siddle, Australia (2010) - 200th wicket
- Peter Fulton, New Zealand (2013) - 300th wicket
- Martin Guptill, New Zealand (2015) - 400th wicket
- Kraigg Braithwaite, West Indies (2017) - 500th wicket
- Azhar Ali, Pakistan (2020) - 600th wicket
- Kuldeep Yadav, India (2024)- 700th wicket
Overall, Anderson is the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history. The two bowlers above him are spinners -- Muthaiah Muralidharan and Shane Warne.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Muthaiah Muralidaran (ICC/SL)
|1992-2010
|133
|230
|44039
|7339.5
|1794
|18180
|800
|9/51
|Shane Warne (AUS)
|1992-2007
|145
|273
|40705
|6784.1
|1761
|17995
|708
|8/71
|James Anderson (ENG)
|2003-2024
|187*
|348
|39865
|6644.1
|1719
|18568
|700
|7/42
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|1990-2008
|132
|236
|40850
|6808.2
|1576
|18355
|619
|10/74
|Stuart Broad (ENG)
|2007-2023
|167
|309
|33698
|5616.2
|1304
|16719
|604
|8/15
|Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|1993-2007
|124
|243
|29248
|4874.4
|1470
|12186
|563
|8/24
|Nathan Lyon (AUS)
|2011-2024
|129*
|241
|32663
|5443.5
|1043
|16003
|527
|8/50
|Courtney Walsh (WI)
|1984-2001
|132
|242
|30019
|5003.1
|1144
|12688
|519
|7/37
|R Ashwin (IND)
|2011-2024
|100*
|188
|26082
|4347
|889
|12178
|511
|7/59
|Dale Steyn (SA)
|2004-2019
|93
|171
|18608
|3101.2
|660
|10077
|439
|7/51
|Kapil Dev (IND)
|1978-1994
|131
|227
|27740
|4623.2
|1060
|12867
|434
|9/83