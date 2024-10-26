NZ's 1st Test series win in 69 yrs; IND 18 series unbeaten run at home ends

The Indian cricket team suffered a huge heartbreak on Saturday, October 26, as New Zealand ended their 11-year unbeaten streak at home by defeating them by 113 runs in the second Test at Pune, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series. This also marks New Zealand’s maiden Test series win in India after 69 years, as before this, they played 13 Test series in India since their first Test in 1955 without walking away trophy in any of them.
India last lost a Test series in 2012 against England. Since then, they went on to win 18 Test series consecutively, establishing themselves as one of the best teams in home conditions, if not the best. Notably, every other Test-playing nation lost a home Test series from 2012 to 2024—except India until today.
The iconic run
After losing the four-match Test series against England by 2-1 in 2012, India went on to beat Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan to record an 18-series undefeated streak in home Test series. Across these 18 Test series, India played 52 Test matches, winning 42, losing four, and drawing six.
Full list of Test series in India since the 2012 loss to England
India and New Zealand will face each other in third and final Test of the series in Mumbai from Friday, November 1. 4th Test series loss for India at home since 2000 India's loss to New Zealand in the ongoing Test series marks only their fourth Test loss at home since the year 2000. Before Tom Latham's New Zealand, Hansie Cronje's South Africa, Adam Gilchrist and Rickey Ponting's Australia and Alastair Cook's England have also achieved this milestone.
|Series
|Season
|Winner
|Series Result
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2012/13
|India
|4-0 (4)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|2013/14
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India)
|2015/16
|India
|3-0 (4)
|New Zealand in India Test Series
|2016/17
|India
|3-0 (3)
|England in India Test Series
|2016/17
|India
|4-0 (5)
|Bangladesh in India Test Match
|2016/17
|India
|1-0 (1)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2016/17
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Sri Lanka in India Test Series
|2017/18
|India
|1-0 (3)
|Afghanistan in India Test Match
|2018
|India
|1-0 (1)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|2018/19
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Freedom Trophy (South Africa in India)
|2019/20
|India
|3-0 (3)
|Bangladesh in India Test Series
|2019/20
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India)
|2020/21
|India
|3-1 (4)
|New Zealand in India Test Series
|2021/22
|India
|1-0 (2)
|Sri Lanka in India Test Series
|2021/22
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India)
|2022/23
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India)
|2023/24
|India
|4-1 (5)
|Bangladesh in India Test Series
|2024/25
|India
|2-0 (2)
|New Zealand in India Test Series
|2024/25
|New Zealand
|2-0 (3)
|List of Test series win by a visiting Team in India (Since 2000)
|Year
|Team
|Result
|Visiting team captain
|2000
|South Africa
|2-0
|Hansie Cronje
|2004
|Australia
|2-1
|Adam Gilchrist and Rickey Ponting
|2012
|England
|2-1
|Alastair Cook
|2024
|New Zealand
|2-0
|Tom Latham