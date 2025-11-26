Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch final day action today?

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch final day action today?

Any hopes of chasing the total have long faded; the pitch has worn considerably, offering sharp turn and uneven bounce, making even basic shot-making a risky endeavour.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5 live streaming

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5 live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the final day of the Guwahati Test approaches, India walk into Day 5 with their backs firmly against the wall. The hosts are staring at a monumental challenge, not to win, but simply to survive. With a target of 549 looming over them and two wickets already down, India still trail by 522 runs.  Any hopes of chasing the total have long faded; the pitch has worn considerably, offering sharp turn and uneven bounce, making even basic shot-making a risky endeavour. The focus now shifts to resilience and time management as India attempt to salvage a draw and walk away with something to show from this difficult series.
 
 
South Africa, meanwhile, hold complete command. Their approach across the first four days has been marked by patience, discipline and clarity. The Proteas have outplayed India session after session, first grinding them down with the bat and then applying relentless pressure with the ball. After India’s collapse in the Kolkata Test while chasing just 124, and now this uphill task in Guwahati, the visitors look poised to seal a deserved 2–0 series win. Temba Bavuma’s side needs only eight more wickets to complete the sweep, and with the surface assisting spin and seam movement, they will fancy wrapping things up quickly.
 
For India, the stakes remain significant despite the bleak situation. World Test Championship points, team morale and a sense of fight are all on the line. Day 5 will test their determination and discipline like never before. The stage is set for a tense, gritty final day.    IND 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 5 
India 2nd Inning
27-2 (15.5 ov) CRR:1.71
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Yashasvi Jaiswal c K Verreynne b M Jansen 13 20 1 1 65  
KL Rahul b SR Harmer 6 29 0 0 20.69  
Sai Sudharsan Not out 2 25 0 0 8  
Kuldeep Yadav Not out 4 22 1 0 18.18  
Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)  
Total 27 (2 wkts, 15.5 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Washington Sundar,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj  
Fall of Wickets
17-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 6.1),21-2(KL Rahul 9.2)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Marco Jansen 5 2 14 1 0 0 2.8
Wiaan Mulder 4 1 6 0 1 0 1.5
Simon Harmer 3.5 2 1 1 0 0 0.26
Keshav Maharaj 3 1 5 0 0 0 1.67
 
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5 broadcasting details
Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
 
Playing 11 of both teams:

Also Read

Sai Sudharshan

India lose early wickets chasing 549 as SA dominate Day 4 in Guwahati

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 4

SA declare 260/5, set India a mammoth 549-run target in Guwahati Test

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4

What is the highest successful run chase for Team India in Test cricket?

SA vs IND 2nd Test Day 4

SA stretch lead to 395 as pitch wears down; India stare at tough chase

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 in Guwahati today?

 
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.
 
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
 
India vs South Africa today’s Test match Day 5 live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the second Test match between India and South Africa be played?
The second Test of the series between India and South Africa will be played from November 22-26.
 
What is the venue for the second Test match between India and South Africa?
The November 22 Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.
 
When will the first ball of Day 5 of the second Test match between India and South Africa be bowled?
The first ball of Day 5 of the second Test match between India and South Africa will be bowled at 9:00 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the second Test match between India and South Africa in India?
The live telecast of the Test series between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India and South Africa in India?
The live streaming of the Test series between India and South Africa will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 5: Can IND fight out a draw? First ball at 9 AM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement

T20 World Cup 2026 starts on Feb 7: 8 venues to host 55 matches

All you need to know about ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement HIGHLIGHTS: IND vs PAK on Feb 15; Final on March 8

T20 World Cup 2026 dates

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule, IND vs PAK match date, streaming

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon