ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule, IND vs PAK match date, streaming

India’s group-stage schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed on Tuesday, with the team set to begin their campaign on February 7. India will play four matches in the first round, spread across Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo and Ahmedabad, as they aim to start strong in the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India to Open Against USA on February 7

India will kick off their T20 World Cup journey at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they face the USA in their tournament opener on February 7.

India's second match vs Namibia in Delhi

The team will then travel to the national capital to take on Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12. Namibia would a force to reckon given they defeated Test playing nations in the past. India vs Pakistan Clash Set for February 15 The most anticipated encounter of the group stage — India vs Pakistan — is scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The fixture is expected to draw global attention, with both teams renewing their rivalry on neutral ground. India and Pakistan mutually agreed before 2025 Champions Trophy that they would play at neutral venue during ICC tournaments if the event is hosted by any of the two countries.