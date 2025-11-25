Home / Cricket / News / ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule, IND vs PAK match date, streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule, IND vs PAK match date, streaming

India will kick off their T20 World Cup journey at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they face the USA in their tournament opener on February 7.

T20 World Cup 2026 dates
T20 World Cup 2026 dates
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s group-stage schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed on Tuesday, with the team set to begin their campaign on February 7. India will play four matches in the first round, spread across Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo and Ahmedabad, as they aim to start strong in the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
 
India to Open Against USA on February 7
 
India will kick off their T20 World Cup journey at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they face the USA in their tournament opener on February 7.  
India's second match vs Namibia in Delhi
 
The team will then travel to the national capital to take on Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12. Namibia would a force to reckon given they defeated Test playing nations in the past. 
 
India vs Pakistan Clash Set for February 15
 
The most anticipated encounter of the group stage — India vs Pakistan — is scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The fixture is expected to draw global attention, with both teams renewing their rivalry on neutral ground. India and Pakistan mutually agreed before 2025 Champions Trophy that they would play at neutral venue during ICC tournaments if the event is hosted by any of the two countries.
 
Final Group Match in Ahmedabad on February 18
 
India will wrap up their league stage with a match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18. The venue, one of the largest in world cricket, will host India’s final group assignment before the Super Eight phase, should they qualify.  How will teams progress to the Super 8 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?  Of the five teams, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 round.  
India schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Matches Date Venue Time
India vs USA 7th February Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai TBD
India vs Namibia 12th February Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi TBD
India vs Pakistan 15th February R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD
India vs Netherlands 18th February Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad TBD
  Which TV Channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India?  The live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Network
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian Paints signs 3-year BCCI partnership as Team India's colour partner

India lose early wickets chasing 549 as SA dominate Day 4 in Guwahati

SA declare 260/5, set India a mammoth 549-run target in Guwahati Test

What is the highest successful run chase for Team India in Test cricket?

Srikkanth slams Gambhir over inconsistent IND selections amid SA Test loss

Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World CupIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story