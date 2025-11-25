ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming

|ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|India
|Australia
|England
|New Zealand
|Namibia
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|South Africa
|Netherlands
|Ireland
|Bangladesh
|Afghanistan
|Pakistan
|Zimbabve
|Nepal
|Canada
|USA
|Oman
|Italy
|UAE
- 20 teams divided into five groups of four
- Top two teams from each group progress to the Super Eight
- Super Eight teams split into two groups of four
- Top two from each group reach the semi-finals
- Winners move to the final
|Teams locked in for T20 World Cup 2026
|Team
|Qualification Path
|India
|Tournament Hosts
|Sri Lanka
|Tournament Hosts
|Afghanistan
|Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|Australia
|Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|Bangladesh
|Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|England
|Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|South Africa
|Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|USA
|Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|West Indies
|Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|Ireland
|ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
|New Zealand
|ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
|Pakistan
|ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
|Canada
|Americas Qualifier
|Italy
|Europe Qualifier
|Netherlands
|Europe Qualifier
|Namibia
|Africa Qualifier
|Zimbabwe
|Africa Qualifier
|Nepal
|Asia/EAP Qualifier
|Oman
|Asia/EAP Qualifier
|UAE
|Asia/EAP Qualifier
|India schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2026
|Matches
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|India vs USA
|7th February
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7 PM IST
|India vs Namibia
|12th February
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|7 PM IST
|India vs Pakistan
|15th February
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|7 PM IST
|India vs Netherlands
|18th February
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|7 PM IST
- Pakistan
- USA
- Netherlands
- Namibia
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Time
|Saturday, 7 February
|Pakistan
|Netherlands
|SSC, Colombo
|11 AM local time
|West Indies
|Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|3 PM local time
|India
|USA
|Mumbai
|7 PM local time
|Sunday, 8 February
|New Zealand
|Afghanistan
|Chennai
|11 AM local time
|England
|Nepal
|Mumbai
|3 PM local time
|Sri Lanka
|Ireland
|Premadasa, Colombo
|7 PM local time
|Monday, 9 February
|Bangladesh
|Italy
|Kolkata
|11 AM local time
|Zimbabwe
|Oman
|SSC, Colombo
|3 PM local time
|South Africa
|Canada
|Ahmedabad
|7 PM local time
|Tuesday, 10 February
|Netherlands
|Namibia
|Delhi
|11 AM local time
|New Zealand
|USA
|Chennai
|3 PM local time
|Pakistan
|UAE
|SSC, Colombo
|7 PM local time
|Wednesday, 11 February
|South Africa
|Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|11 AM local time
|Australia
|Ireland
|Premadasa, Colombo
|3 PM local time
|England
|West Indies
|Mumbai
|7 PM local time
|Thursday, 12 February
|Sri Lanka
|Oman
|Kandy
|11 AM local time
|Nepal
|Italy
|Mumbai
|3 PM local time
|India
|Namibia
|Delhi
|7 PM local time
|Friday, 13 February
|Australia
|Zimbabwe
|Premadasa, Colombo
|11 AM local time
|Canada
|UAE
|Delhi
|3 PM local time
|USA
|Netherlands
|Chennai
|7 PM local time
|Saturday, 14 February
|Ireland
|Oman
|SSC, Colombo
|11 AM local time
|England
|Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|3 PM local time
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|7 PM local time
|Sunday, 15 February
|West Indies
|Nepal
|Mumbai
|11 AM local time
|USA
|Namibia
|Chennai
|3 PM local time
|India
|Pakistan
|Premadasa, Colombo
|7 PM local time
|Monday, 16 February
|Afghanistan
|UAE
|Delhi
|11 AM local time
|England
|Italy
|Kolkata
|3 PM local time
|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|Kandy
|7 PM local time
|Tuesday, 17 February
|New Zealand
|Canada
|Chennai
|11 AM local time
|Ireland
|Zimbabwe
|Kandy
|3 PM local time
|Bangladesh
|Nepal
|Mumbai
|7 PM local time
|Wednesday, 18 February
|South Africa
|UAE
|Delhi
|11 AM local time
|Pakistan
|Namibia
|SSC, Colombo
|3 PM local time
|India
|Netherlands
|Ahmedabad
|7 PM local time
|Thursday, 19 February
|West Indies
|Italy
|Kolkata
|11 AM local time
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|Premadasa, Colombo
|3 PM local time
|Afghanistan
|Canada
|Chennai
|7 PM local time
|Super 8 match dates and time
|Friday, 20 February
|Australia
|Oman
|Kandy
|TBD
|Saturday, 21 February
|Y2
|Y3
|Premadasa, Colombo
|TBD
|Sunday, 22 February
|Y1
|Y4
|Kandy
|TBD
|X1
|X4
|Ahmedabad
|TBD
|Monday, 23 February
|X2
|X3
|Mumbai
|TBD
|Tuesday, 24 February
|Y1
|Y3
|Kandy
|TBD
|Wednesday, 25 February
|Y2
|Y4
|Premadasa, Colombo
|TBD
|Thursday, 26 February
|X3
|X4
|Ahmedabad
|TBD
|X1
|X2
|Chennai
|TBD
|Friday, 27 February
|Y1
|Y2
|Premadasa, Colombo
|TBD
|Saturday, 28 February
|Y3
|Y4
|Kandy
|TBD
|Sunday, 1 March
|X2
|X4
|Delhi
|TBD
|X1
|X3
|Kolkata
|TBD
|Knockout matches
|Wednesday, 4 March
|TBD
|TBD
|Kolkata/Colombo (Semi Final 1)
|TBD
|Thursday, 5 March
|TBD
|TBD
|Mumbai (Semi Final 2)
|TBD
|Sunday, 8 March
|TBD
|TBD
|Ahmedabad/Colombo (Final)
|TBD
ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming
|India
|Namibia
|Netherlands
|Pakistan
|USA
|Bangladesh
|England
|Italy
|Nepal
|West Indies
|Australia
|Ireland
|Oman
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|Afghanistan
|Canada
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|UAE
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app