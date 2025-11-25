Home / Cricket / News / ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming

One of the biggest highlights of the schedule is the India-Pakistan clash, set for February 15 in Colombo, marking the first meeting between the two sides since Asia Cup 2026

All you need to know about ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 8th edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7, 2026. This will be the biggest T20 World Cup as 20 teams will participate in the showpiece event. The tournament concludes on March 8, with the final scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad if Pakistan do not qualify for the summit clash.
 
In case Pakistan qualify for the grand finale, the final will take place in Colombo. 
 
India vs Pakistan match date in ICC T20 World Cup 2026
 
One of the biggest highlights of the schedule is the India–Pakistan clash, set for February 15 in Colombo, marking the first meeting between the two sides since their heated series of matches at the 2025 Asia Cup.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 groups
 
Twenty teams are divided into four groups of five teams each. 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
Group A Group B Group C Group D
India Australia England New Zealand
Namibia Sri Lanka West Indies South Africa
Netherlands Ireland Bangladesh Afghanistan
Pakistan Zimbabve Nepal Canada
USA Oman Italy UAE
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 format
 
In the first round, all five teams in each group will play one another. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 round. In the Super 8 round, all teams will clash with the other seven. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be played between the winners of the two semi-finals.
 
Group Stage Structure
 
  • 20 teams divided into five groups of four
  • Top two teams from each group progress to the Super Eight
  • Super Eight teams split into two groups of four
  • Top two from each group reach the semi-finals
  • Winners move to the final
How 20 teams made it to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
Teams locked in for T20 World Cup 2026
Team Qualification Path
India Tournament Hosts
Sri Lanka Tournament Hosts
Afghanistan Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
Australia Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
Bangladesh Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
England Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
South Africa Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
USA Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
West Indies Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
Ireland ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
New Zealand ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
Pakistan ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
Canada Americas Qualifier
Italy Europe Qualifier
Netherlands Europe Qualifier
Namibia Africa Qualifier
Zimbabwe Africa Qualifier
Nepal Asia/EAP Qualifier
Oman Asia/EAP Qualifier
UAE Asia/EAP Qualifier
 
India’s group schedule: USA opener on February 7
 
India will begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament, taking on the USA in Mumbai on February 7. They then move to Delhi on February 12 to face Namibia, before travelling to Colombo for the high-voltage contest against Pakistan.
 
India’s final group match is scheduled for February 18 against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.  
India schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Matches Date Venue Time
India vs USA 7th February Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7 PM IST
India vs Namibia 12th February Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 7 PM IST
India vs Pakistan 15th February R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7 PM IST
India vs Netherlands 18th February Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST
  ICC T20 World Cup 2026 venues
 
If India qualify for the Super Eight, their matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Should they advance to the semi-finals, India will play their last-four tie in Mumbai.
 
The ICC has shortlisted Colombo or Kolkata as the other semi-final venue based on whether Sri Lanka or Pakistan enter the knockout stage. The final is slated for Ahmedabad, unless Pakistan qualify — in which case the championship match could shift to Colombo.
 
India and Pakistan placed in the same group
 
India have been grouped alongside:
 
  • Pakistan
  • USA
  • Netherlands
  • Namibia
 
Pakistan will play all their group matches in Colombo or Kandy as part of their tournament allocation.
 
Full list of participating teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2025
 
Along with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, the 20 teams in the 2026 T20 World Cup are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and UAE.
 
India enter the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.  ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule
Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Time
Saturday, 7 February Pakistan Netherlands SSC, Colombo 11 AM local time
West Indies Bangladesh Kolkata 3 PM local time
India USA Mumbai 7 PM local time
Sunday, 8 February New Zealand Afghanistan Chennai 11 AM local time
England Nepal Mumbai 3 PM local time
Sri Lanka Ireland Premadasa, Colombo 7 PM local time
Monday, 9 February Bangladesh Italy Kolkata 11 AM local time
Zimbabwe Oman SSC, Colombo 3 PM local time
South Africa Canada Ahmedabad 7 PM local time
Tuesday, 10 February Netherlands Namibia Delhi 11 AM local time
New Zealand USA Chennai 3 PM local time
Pakistan UAE SSC, Colombo 7 PM local time
Wednesday, 11 February South Africa Afghanistan Ahmedabad 11 AM local time
Australia Ireland Premadasa, Colombo 3 PM local time
England West Indies Mumbai 7 PM local time
Thursday, 12 February Sri Lanka Oman Kandy 11 AM local time
Nepal Italy Mumbai 3 PM local time
India Namibia Delhi 7 PM local time
Friday, 13 February Australia Zimbabwe Premadasa, Colombo 11 AM local time
Canada UAE Delhi 3 PM local time
USA Netherlands Chennai 7 PM local time
Saturday, 14 February Ireland Oman SSC, Colombo 11 AM local time
England Bangladesh Kolkata 3 PM local time
New Zealand South Africa Ahmedabad 7 PM local time
Sunday, 15 February West Indies Nepal Mumbai 11 AM local time
USA Namibia Chennai 3 PM local time
India Pakistan Premadasa, Colombo 7 PM local time
Monday, 16 February Afghanistan UAE Delhi 11 AM local time
England Italy Kolkata 3 PM local time
Australia Sri Lanka Kandy 7 PM local time
Tuesday, 17 February New Zealand Canada Chennai 11 AM local time
Ireland Zimbabwe Kandy 3 PM local time
Bangladesh Nepal Mumbai 7 PM local time
Wednesday, 18 February South Africa UAE Delhi 11 AM local time
Pakistan Namibia SSC, Colombo 3 PM local time
India Netherlands Ahmedabad 7 PM local time
Thursday, 19 February West Indies Italy Kolkata 11 AM local time
Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Premadasa, Colombo 3 PM local time
Afghanistan Canada Chennai 7 PM local time
Super 8 match dates and time
Friday, 20 February Australia Oman Kandy TBD
Saturday, 21 February Y2 Y3 Premadasa, Colombo TBD
Sunday, 22 February Y1 Y4 Kandy TBD
X1 X4 Ahmedabad TBD
Monday, 23 February X2 X3 Mumbai TBD
Tuesday, 24 February Y1 Y3 Kandy TBD
Wednesday, 25 February Y2 Y4 Premadasa, Colombo TBD
Thursday, 26 February X3 X4 Ahmedabad TBD
X1 X2 Chennai TBD
Friday, 27 February Y1 Y2 Premadasa, Colombo TBD
Saturday, 28 February Y3 Y4 Kandy TBD
Sunday, 1 March X2 X4 Delhi TBD
X1 X3 Kolkata TBD
Knockout matches
Wednesday, 4 March TBD TBD Kolkata/Colombo (Semi Final 1) TBD
Thursday, 5 March TBD TBD Mumbai (Semi Final 2) TBD
Sunday, 8 March TBD TBD Ahmedabad/Colombo (Final) TBD
    

When will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins?
 
The ICC T20 World Cup will kick start on February 7, 2026.
 
How many venues are selected for hosting 55 matches during ICC t20 World Cup 2026.
 
A total of eight venues will host matches across almost a month during ICC t20 World Cup 2026. 
 
What are names of eight venues which will host ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The eight venues which will host ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are:
 
1. Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
2. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmeadabad.
3. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
4. M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
5. Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
6. R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 
7. Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy
8. Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.  How many teams are participating in ICC t20 World Cup 2026?  A total of 20 teams are participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. 
India
Namibia
Netherlands
Pakistan
USA
Bangladesh
England
Italy
Nepal
West Indies
Australia
Ireland
Oman
Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe
Afghanistan
Canada
New Zealand
South Africa
UAE
  When will India vs Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?  India vs Pakistan clash in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place on February 15, 2026.
   

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

