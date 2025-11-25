ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 8th edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7, 2026. This will be the biggest T20 World Cup as 20 teams will participate in the showpiece event. The tournament concludes on March 8, with the final scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad if Pakistan do not qualify for the summit clash.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule, IND vs PAK match date, streaming In case Pakistan qualify for the grand finale, the final will take place in Colombo.

India vs Pakistan match date in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 One of the biggest highlights of the schedule is the India–Pakistan clash, set for February 15 in Colombo, marking the first meeting between the two sides since their heated series of matches at the 2025 Asia Cup. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 groups ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups Group A Group B Group C Group D India Australia England New Zealand Namibia Sri Lanka West Indies South Africa Netherlands Ireland Bangladesh Afghanistan Pakistan Zimbabve Nepal Canada USA Oman Italy UAE Twenty teams are divided into four groups of five teams each.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 format In the first round, all five teams in each group will play one another. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 round. In the Super 8 round, all teams will clash with the other seven. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be played between the winners of the two semi-finals. Group Stage Structure 20 teams divided into five groups of four

Top two teams from each group progress to the Super Eight

Super Eight teams split into two groups of four

Top two from each group reach the semi-finals

Winners move to the final How 20 teams made it to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Teams locked in for T20 World Cup 2026 Team Qualification Path India Tournament Hosts Sri Lanka Tournament Hosts Afghanistan Top 7 finish T20WC 2024 Australia Top 7 finish T20WC 2024 Bangladesh Top 7 finish T20WC 2024 England Top 7 finish T20WC 2024 South Africa Top 7 finish T20WC 2024 USA Top 7 finish T20WC 2024 West Indies Top 7 finish T20WC 2024 Ireland ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings New Zealand ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings Pakistan ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings Canada Americas Qualifier Italy Europe Qualifier Netherlands Europe Qualifier Namibia Africa Qualifier Zimbabwe Africa Qualifier Nepal Asia/EAP Qualifier Oman Asia/EAP Qualifier UAE Asia/EAP Qualifier India’s group schedule: USA opener on February 7 How 20 teams made it to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

India will begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament, taking on the USA in Mumbai on February 7. They then move to Delhi on February 12 to face Namibia, before travelling to Colombo for the high-voltage contest against Pakistan. India schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Matches Date Venue Time India vs USA 7th February Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7 PM IST India vs Namibia 12th February Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 7 PM IST India vs Pakistan 15th February R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7 PM IST India vs Netherlands 18th February Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST India’s final group match is scheduled for February 18 against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 venues If India qualify for the Super Eight, their matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Should they advance to the semi-finals, India will play their last-four tie in Mumbai. The ICC has shortlisted Colombo or Kolkata as the other semi-final venue based on whether Sri Lanka or Pakistan enter the knockout stage. The final is slated for Ahmedabad, unless Pakistan qualify — in which case the championship match could shift to Colombo. India and Pakistan placed in the same group India have been grouped alongside: Pakistan

USA

Netherlands

Namibia

Pakistan will play all their group matches in Colombo or Kandy as part of their tournament allocation. Full list of participating teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2025 Along with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, the 20 teams in the 2026 T20 World Cup are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and UAE. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Time Saturday, 7 February Pakistan Netherlands SSC, Colombo 11 AM local time West Indies Bangladesh Kolkata 3 PM local time India USA Mumbai 7 PM local time Sunday, 8 February New Zealand Afghanistan Chennai 11 AM local time England Nepal Mumbai 3 PM local time Sri Lanka Ireland Premadasa, Colombo 7 PM local time Monday, 9 February Bangladesh Italy Kolkata 11 AM local time Zimbabwe Oman SSC, Colombo 3 PM local time South Africa Canada Ahmedabad 7 PM local time Tuesday, 10 February Netherlands Namibia Delhi 11 AM local time New Zealand USA Chennai 3 PM local time Pakistan UAE SSC, Colombo 7 PM local time Wednesday, 11 February South Africa Afghanistan Ahmedabad 11 AM local time Australia Ireland Premadasa, Colombo 3 PM local time England West Indies Mumbai 7 PM local time Thursday, 12 February Sri Lanka Oman Kandy 11 AM local time Nepal Italy Mumbai 3 PM local time India Namibia Delhi 7 PM local time Friday, 13 February Australia Zimbabwe Premadasa, Colombo 11 AM local time Canada UAE Delhi 3 PM local time USA Netherlands Chennai 7 PM local time Saturday, 14 February Ireland Oman SSC, Colombo 11 AM local time England Bangladesh Kolkata 3 PM local time New Zealand South Africa Ahmedabad 7 PM local time Sunday, 15 February West Indies Nepal Mumbai 11 AM local time USA Namibia Chennai 3 PM local time India Pakistan Premadasa, Colombo 7 PM local time Monday, 16 February Afghanistan UAE Delhi 11 AM local time England Italy Kolkata 3 PM local time Australia Sri Lanka Kandy 7 PM local time Tuesday, 17 February New Zealand Canada Chennai 11 AM local time Ireland Zimbabwe Kandy 3 PM local time Bangladesh Nepal Mumbai 7 PM local time Wednesday, 18 February South Africa UAE Delhi 11 AM local time Pakistan Namibia SSC, Colombo 3 PM local time India Netherlands Ahmedabad 7 PM local time Thursday, 19 February West Indies Italy Kolkata 11 AM local time Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Premadasa, Colombo 3 PM local time Afghanistan Canada Chennai 7 PM local time Super 8 match dates and time Friday, 20 February Australia Oman Kandy TBD Saturday, 21 February Y2 Y3 Premadasa, Colombo TBD Sunday, 22 February Y1 Y4 Kandy TBD X1 X4 Ahmedabad TBD Monday, 23 February X2 X3 Mumbai TBD Tuesday, 24 February Y1 Y3 Kandy TBD Wednesday, 25 February Y2 Y4 Premadasa, Colombo TBD Thursday, 26 February X3 X4 Ahmedabad TBD X1 X2 Chennai TBD Friday, 27 February Y1 Y2 Premadasa, Colombo TBD Saturday, 28 February Y3 Y4 Kandy TBD Sunday, 1 March X2 X4 Delhi TBD X1 X3 Kolkata TBD Knockout matches Wednesday, 4 March TBD TBD Kolkata/Colombo (Semi Final 1) TBD Thursday, 5 March TBD TBD Mumbai (Semi Final 2) TBD Sunday, 8 March TBD TBD Ahmedabad/Colombo (Final) TBD ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming When will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins? India enter the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.

The ICC T20 World Cup will kick start on February 7, 2026. How many venues are selected for hosting 55 matches during ICC t20 World Cup 2026. A total of eight venues will host matches across almost a month during ICC t20 World Cup 2026. What are names of eight venues which will host ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The eight venues which will host ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are: 1. Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. 2. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmeadabad. 3. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. 4. M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. 5. Eden Gardens, Kolkata.