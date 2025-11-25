T20 World Cup 2026 starts on Feb 7: 8 venues to host 55 matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled the schedule for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, confirming that the expanded tournament will feature 55 matches across India and Sri Lanka. The event will begin on February 7, with the Super Eight round starting on February 21, followed by the semi-finals on March 4 and 5.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming The showpiece, co-hosted across eight venues—five in India and three in Sri Lanka—will run until March 8.

India, Pakistan placed together in Group A

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group A, setting up another high-stakes chapter in one of cricket's most followed rivalries. The two sides will face off on February 15 at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, their first meeting since the heated 2025 Asia Cup clashes.

As part of an agreement between the BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka, either in Colombo or Kandy. India’s route through the Group Stage Defending champions India will open their campaign on February 7 against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. They then travel to Delhi to play Namibia on February 12 before heading to Colombo for the marquee contest against Pakistan. Their group-stage campaign concludes in Ahmedabad on February 18, where they face the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India’s league-stage schedule: Feb 7: vs USA, Mumbai

Feb 12: vs Namibia, Delhi Feb 15: vs Pakistan, Colombo Feb 18: vs Netherlands, Ahmedabad Wide Field of Contenders Across Four Groups Alongside India and Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia complete Group A. Group B includes Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman, while Group C pits England against West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule, IND vs PAK match date, streaming In Group D, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE will compete for Super Eight berths. Eight Host Venues The 55 matches will be split across Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy, with the Super Eight fixtures also distributed among these centres.

The final venue will depend on Pakistan’s progression: If Pakistan do not qualify: final in Ahmedabad If Pakistan reach the final: final moves to Colombo Super Eight, Semi-finals and Final The Super Eight stage begins on February 21, with teams split into two groups (X and Y). The fixtures run across: February 21 to March 1 The semifinal match-ups are scheduled for: March 4: Semi-final 1 (Kolkata/Colombo) March 5: Semi-final 2 (Mumbai) The final will be played on March 8. Tournament Ambassador: Rohit Sharma In a notable announcement, former India captain Rohit Sharma—who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title—has been appointed tournament ambassador.