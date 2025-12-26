Kohli's purple patch continues with fifty vs Gujarat in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli maintained his rich vein of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, continuing a run that has seen him dominate List A cricket in recent seasons. On Friday, Kohli struck a fluent 77 off 61 balls for Delhi against Gujarat, displaying his trademark timing and control as his side posted a competitive total.

The knock came after Delhi lost an early wicket, but Kohli was reported to have steadied the innings and set a platform for a strong finish. Earlier in the tournament, Kohli had also produced a commanding century in his first outing, underpinning a strong start to his campaign. With this latest fifty, he has reaffirmed his status as a key force in domestic one-day cricket.

Steady start in Delhi’s chase Delhi won the toss and were put in to bat against Gujarat. Early signs were cautious, with the home side settling into the innings after an initial setback. Kohli took control once set, striking 13 fours and a six at a strike rate above 126, according to match reports. His timing and placement often drove the scoring, and he was seen rotating the strike effectively to keep the scoreboard moving. The innings was noted for its balance of aggression and patience, helping Delhi reach a strong total in their 40 overs. Gujarat’s bowlers were tested throughout, but Kohli’s innings was the standout performance of the day.

Strong form after earlier century Earlier in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kohli had laid the foundation for his productive run with a commanding century. In Delhi’s opening match of the season, he scored 131 in a decisive chase, helping his team secure a comfortable win. This was widely reported as a key contribution that kept his side in control from early on. That innings was seen as a continuation of Kohli’s consistent List A batting, which has included several significant scores across formats. Kohli’s List A credentials Statistics from the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season show that Kohli recently crossed the 16,000 List A run mark, becoming one of the fastest players to reach the milestone — achieved in fewer innings than many others. Analysts noted that only one batsman had scored more List A hundreds than him, underscoring his prolific scoring across domestic and international one-day cricket. His approach has been described indirectly by commentators as “methodical yet assertive”, keeping him consistently among the top run-scorers.