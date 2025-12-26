Tongue ends England's 27-year fifer drought in MCG as AUS bundle out on 152

Australia’s openers, Head and Weatherald, opted for caution early, leaving well and rotating strike. The first real intent came when Head struck two crisp boundaries off Brydon Carse. But England hit back instantly. Gus Atkinson’s nip-backer kissed the inside edge and clattered the stumps. Head was gone for 12.

Tongue then opened his account with a wicket that matched the match plan. A skiddy delivery angled down the leg side drew a faint tickle from Weatherald, with Jamie Smith completing the catch. Australia were 31/2, the rebuild already needed before the lunch interval.

Labuschagne edged behind for 6, Smith for 5. Australia’s top order had folded cheaply, undone by disciplined lengths and purposeful fields. England later conveyed that Stokes felt the spell carried “intent without losing shape”. Australia were 51/4 inside 20 overs. Their batting engine room was already misfiring.