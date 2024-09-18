Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Zampa to play 100th ODI; knows he may never play test cricket for Australia

Zampa to play 100th ODI; knows he may never play test cricket for Australia

Nathan Lyon has locked down the role of first-choice spinner for more than a decade, and the likes of Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann are options.

Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa. Photo: Sportzpics
AP Nottingham (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adam Zampa is a cornerstone of Australia's white-ball set-up and will play his 100th one-day international in the opening match of the series against England on Thursday.

As for ever playing test cricket, the leg-spinner believes he might have missed his chance especially when it comes to the Ashes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

We have lots of test cricket and there's still a bit of drive to play that," Zampa said on Tuesday at Trent Bridge, where the five-match series will begin. But, in terms of playing in England or playing in Australia against England, I don't think it's a possibility.

With Nathan Lyon having locked down the role of first-choice spinner for more than a decade, and the likes of Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann all options, Australia can get by in test cricket without Zampa.

Not so in the shorter formats, where the 32-year-old Zampa is the Australians' highest-ranked Twenty20 bowler and their second highest-ranked ODI bowler.

Twelve of Zampa's 99 ODI caps to date have come against England, with a record of 26 wickets at 21.57. He will become the third member of the current Australia squad to reach a century of appearances, following former captain Steve Smith and seamer Mitchell Starc.

Smith and Starc are back in contention after being rested from last week's drawn T20 series between the rivals.

More From This Section

Gambhir's aggression comes out in protection of his players: Dinesh Karthik

We don't need to create a whole different strategy for Bangladesh: Rohit

New support staff will have different perspective, no problem so far: Rohit

Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style compared to Dravid: Rohit

We're encouraged by playing the best team in the world: Bangladesh coach

When you look back as a young guy, playing for your country for the first time, it's not something you really think about," Zampa said of getting to a century of ODI appearances. "But being around for a while now and getting to this achievement, it means a lot to me.

I never thought I'd play this much for Australia. So yeah, it's nice to be playing that hundredth ODI. I have my family here my wife, my son, my parents it's going to be a nice occasion.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

We want him to bring the best out of him: Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul

Delhi's new integrated stadium in Dwarka to be functional by 2027: DDA

I don't view them as favourites: Travis Head ahead of Test series vs India

Respect his cricketing brain: Khawaja heaps praise on Ashwin's brilliance

First Pakistani woman nominated to ICC as international cricket umpire

Topics :Cricket

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story