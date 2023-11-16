AUS VS SA World Cup 2023: Parking details for semi-final at Kolkata's Eden



As the Eden Gardens stadium prepares for the second World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa on Thursday, the Kolkata traffic police have issued an advisory for smooth vehicular movement close to the venue.

The traffic advisory expressed that vehicle movement would be confined around the stadium between 10:30 am and 11:30 pm to guarantee a smooth progression of traffic.



Traffic diversions and parking restrictions were additionally mentioned in the traffic advisory that was announced on October 20.

AUS VS SA World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Traffic diversions Movement of every kind of vehicle will be restricted/diverted from the streets or stretches at and around Eden Gardens and the Maidan area on Thursday or till dispersal of the crowd notwithstanding normal restriction.



Movements of every kind of vehicle will be limited in and around Victoria Memorial Hall, for example, Portion of AJC Bose Road between DL Khan Road to Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road and Lovers Lane.

Kshudiram Bose road (Auckland road), North Brooke Avenue and Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway) will be shut to all kinds of vehicles till 11:30 pm on Thursday.







Vehicles moving towards the High Court will be moved alongside Esplanade Row West, instead of Auckland Road and North Brooke Avenue, as and when deemed necessary by the traffic officials.

Buses and minibuses coming from south Kolkata will be moved from Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road) towards BB D Bag and Netaji Statue Old Court House Street.



Buses and mini buses coming from SN Banerjee road will be moved towards R Road, Old Town hall Road and Govt Spot East.

Motorists from south Kolkata might benefit from AJC Bose road, St. Georges gate road, and Strand road and search access to the BBD bag region through Kiran Sankar Roy road towards Council House Street.



Howrah-bound buses and minibuses coming from South and South West Kolkata along DH Street, Kidderpore Bridge - Kidderpore road will be moved from Hastings crossing through St. Georges gate road - Strand road.



By traffic police, vehicular traffic may likewise be moved from any of the arterial and feeder roads.



To guarantee continuous progression of traffic, tram services in the BBD Bag, BB Ganguly Street, Esplanade, Old Court House Street and Maidan areas will be controlled as and when considered important by the traffic police.

AUS VS SA World Cup 2023: Parking Restrictions According to the traffic advisory, parking of vehicles will be restricted on the two sides of the accompanying roads as and when deemed necessary by the police on duty:

• Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway) • Old Court House Street

• Indira Gandhi Sarani (Red Road)

• Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road)

• Dufferin Road

• Khudiram Bose Road (Auckland Road)

• Government Place East

• Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

• Police also stated that no parking will be permitted for private buses, taxis etc due to the match.

AUS VS SA World Cup 2023: Additional



A spell of consistent showers could upset the match at the City of joy according to the weather conditions release. While there is a reserve day for each of the three knock-out games, the weather bulletin notice said that downpour would only "increase" on Friday.

The Eden boasts of a phenomenal drainage framework as the Cricket Association of Bengal curator Sujan Mukherjee desires to take full advantage of it. In a discussion with the PTI, Mukherjee stated, "We have an excellent drainage system and with a full ground cover we are confident of having the match on Thursday itself."



The semifinal round will be held on the very strip that was utilized for the England versus Pakistan last group phase match on Saturday. The match saw the highest score at Eden Gardens in this World Cup with England scoring 337/9 and bowling out Pakistan for just 244.