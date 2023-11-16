AUS VS SA World Cup 2023: Parking details for semi-final at Kolkata's Eden

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
AUS VS SA World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Traffic diversions Movement of every kind of vehicle will be restricted/diverted from the streets or stretches at and around Eden Gardens and the Maidan area on Thursday or till dispersal of the crowd notwithstanding normal restriction.
AUS VS SA World Cup 2023: Parking Restrictions According to the traffic advisory, parking of vehicles will be restricted on the two sides of the accompanying roads as and when deemed necessary by the police on duty:
• Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway) • Old Court House Street
AUS VS SA World Cup 2023: Additional A spell of consistent showers could upset the match at the City of joy according to the weather conditions release. While there is a reserve day for each of the three knock-out games, the weather bulletin notice said that downpour would only "increase" on Friday.
