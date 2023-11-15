Sensex (1.14%)
World Cup 2023 semis, SA vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Australia Playing 11: South Africa is expected to make two changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi in their XI.

South Africa vs Australia semifinal

South Africa vs Australia semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

BS Web Team
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
In the second semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, five-time champions Australia will take on perennial chokers South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (November 16). Regarding the 50-over World Cup, Australia evokes a sense of fear and anxiety among their rivals, having won five of the 12 titles so far -- of which four have come in the last six editions -- as they are known for thriving in big moments. It's been the opposite story for South Africa, who has reached the semi-finals four times from nine editions, but it's always been a tale of being so near yet so far. Regarding team dynamics, Australia is likely to at least one change in their team combination from the previous match. Glenn Maxwell is expected to replace Marnus Labuschagne in the Australia Playing 11 vs South Africa tomorrow. Meanwhile, South Africa is expected to make two changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Marco Jansen for Anile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi coming in for Gerald Coetzee.

Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal: South Africa vs Australia playing 11
Australia Playing 11 Probable 

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
 
South Africa Playing 11 Probable 

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo/Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

South Africa vs Australia head-to-head

Australia and South Africa have competed against each other in 109 ODI matches. The Proteas have had the upper hand with 55 wins, while three games have surprisingly ended up in a tie.

Total matches played: 109
Australia won: 50
South Africa won: 55
No result: 01
Tied- 03

SA vs AUS ODIs: Squads of both team

Australia Squad for ODI World Cup

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis

South Africa Squad for World Cup

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup semifinal 2023: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the South Africa vs Australia Semifinal match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 take place?

The South Africa vs Australia semifinal match will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023. 

What is the venue of the SA vs AUS semifinal match?

The South Africa vs Australia semifinal match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, West Bengal. 

When will South Africa vs Australia semifinal match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

South Africa vs Australia live toss for the semifinal match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of Australia vs South Africa World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The semifinal match between Australia and South Africa will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast South Africa vs Australia semifinal match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Australia semifinal match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA vs AUS semifinal match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Australia SF match in India for free.
First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

