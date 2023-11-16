World Cup 2023, SA vs AUS: A look at Australia's batting might ahead semis





Check South Africa vs Australia semifinal full scorecard here Australia have peaked just at the right time in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 , feels their pacer Mitchell Starc. Speaking ahead of the semi-final clash against South Africa on Thursday, November 16, Starc said that the team has had some brilliant individual performances that have seen them reach yet another World Cup semi-final.

“We are at the pointy end and seem to be peaking at the right time, which Australia tend to do in tournament play. And whilst we didn't start the way we wanted to, we've certainly had a lot of good contributions from individuals along the way, and we find ourselves in another World Cup semi-final," said Starc to cricket.com.au.

His statement has indeed been supported by the individual brilliance of Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins with the ball and the batters. The batting has packed a punch as they have hit seven centuries between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head have also contributed significantly.

Warner Returns to His Best

After failing in the first three games of this World Cup, Warner, who is probably playing in his last World Cup, returned to form and hit three back-to-back 50-plus scores against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. He has amassed 499 runs. He has now hit six centuries in World Cup history and equalled the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Only Rohit Sharma has seven World Cup centuries and is ahead of him. Having hit a fifty in the last game against Bangladesh, Warner would be looking to put past the disappointment against the Proteas during the league stage. He is a big-match player and pretty much capable of doing that as he did in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan.

Mad Max Puts on a Big Show

Glenn Maxwell has unleashed the 'Mad Max' fury in this World Cup as he hit a double century against Afghanistan to take his team to victory. Maxwell also hit the fastest century in World Cup history, getting to the milestone in just 40 balls against the Dutch. However, the all-rounder is yet to perform big against quality opposition. Maxwell has so far totalled 397 runs at an average of 79.4 and a strike rate of 152.

Mature Marsh on Display

Mitchell Marsh has shown strength and maturity to come back from a personal disaster (loss of his grandfather) and play his natural innings. He hit a century against Bangladesh to carry his team home. He had hit another against Pakistan in a match that mattered a lot as that was where the rise of Australia and the downfall of Pakistan began. Marsh has accumulated 426 runs at an average of 60.25. His score of 177 unbeaten against Bangladesh is the second-highest only to Maxwell’s 201 against Afghanistan.

The Headstart for Australia

Travis Head came into the Australian playing eleven for the first match and had an instant impact, scoring a quick hundred and throwing New Zealand off guard in the first 15 overs. It helped Australia clinch a big win once again. Head actually gives the headstart to the Aussies whenever he gets going. Having failed in the next three innings since his 100, he is due for a big one and the semis might be the place where he could go berserk once again at the top.