In sports, two parameters generally determine a team’s or individual’s performance and greatness: peaking at the right time and choking at the wrong one. South Africa and cricket are infamous for the latter, as the tag of 'chokers' has remained attached to the Proteas ever since their return to cricket in 1992.





Check South Africa vs Australia semfinal 2023 full scored here Speaking about it, Temba Bavuma, the captain of the current South African unit, said, "As a South African team, we know we're going to have that chip on our block, or that narrative that we have to get over. That's always going to be there until we win a trophy."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

So, how did the tag get attached to the Proteas?

Rain break of 1992

In the 1992 World Cup semi-final, South Africa's first since their return to cricket, they needed 22 runs off 13 balls to win the match and make it to the final. The umpires took a rain break, and after the break, the Proteas still needed 22 runs but off just one ball to win. The bizarre calculation was unfathomable as South Africa lost their first semi-final.









The Allan Donald Run-Out of 1999

Chasing 214 to win, Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener showed some killer instincts, scoring 31 off just 16 balls as he worked with tailenders Elworthy and Allan Donald to take South Africa to a place from where losing was not even a far-fetched possibility. After Klusener hit Fleming for back-to-back fours off the first two balls when the Proteas needed 9 to win from the last over with one wicket in hand, it was only formalities to get the single and enter the final.

However, the Australians did not give up and built pressure. Klusener denied a single call from Donald on the third ball. Then Donald remained ball-watching as the former touched the fourth one and ran instantly, only turning back to see Australia celebrate as the match was tied. Australia advanced to the final courtesy of a better net run rate at the end of the Super Six.









The Duckworth Lewis confusion of 2003

In the 2003 World Cup, played on their home soil, South Africa needed to win their last group stage match to advance to the Super Eight. Against Sri Lanka, rain interrupted the Proteas chase, and the message was not clear to Mark Boucher at the crease. On the last ball, they needed a single to get ahead of the DLS's par score, but Boucher played a dot ball, and as a result, the match ended in a tie as no further play was possible due to rain and once again the Proteas lost a must-win game.









Losing the 2007 Semis and 2011 Quarter-finals

In the 2007 World Cup semi-final, Glenn McGrath ended the South African dream in the first ten overs by delivering early blows. As a result, the Proteas were bowled out for 149. Australia chased this down with ease. In the 2011 quarter-final against New Zealand, the Proteas were in a winning position at 108 for 2, chasing 222 to win the match. However, Jacob Oram’s four-wicket haul dismantled their chase, leading to their loss by 49 runs and an eventual exit from the tournament.

Elliot Effect in the 2015 World Cup Semi-final

The most recent heartbreak for the Proteas occurred in the 2015 World Cup semi-final when the South African fielding unit dropped crucial catches, allowing New Zealand to chase down 298 in 43 overs and win the match.



