Australia's Mitchell Marsh rests feet on World Cup trophy, faces backlash

A century by opener Travis Head and an unbeaten fifty by Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia chase down the target of 241 in 43 overs to win an unprecedented sixth World Cup title.
After the victory, Cummins took to Instagram to post a few photos from the celebrations in the dressing room. One of the photos posted by the 30-year-old showed all-rounder Mitchell Marsh relaxing on a sofa with a pint in his hand and his feet resting on the World Cup trophy.
"Dear ICC and BCCI, expressing concern over Mitch Marsh placing the World Cup trophy under his feet. This behavior seems disrespectful to the game's integrity. Kindly review and address this matter appropriately," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
"Dude that's World Cup respect please," another user commented.
"Bro, show some respect to the World Cup trophy. Ask Indian fans or team India about the value of this trophy," wrote a third user.
Earlier this month, Marsh had flown back home in the middle of the World Cup due to personal reasons. He had reportedly sent a text message to teammate Marcus Stoinis when he flew home, saying, "I'll be home for a little bit and then I'm coming back to win this World Cup."