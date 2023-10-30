Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

According to the ICC rules, the teams finishing inside top seven of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table along with the hosts Pakistan will only play in the 8-team Champions Trophy in 2025

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017 after defeating India in final.

Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 entering the fag end, the teams who are out of contention from the semifinal race get some context. According to the ICC rules, the teams finishing inside top seven of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table along with the hosts Pakistan will only play in the 8-team Champions Trophy in 2025.

It also means that full member nations West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe who failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will not feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy. 

However, the qualification scenario for the Champions Trophy has come as to surprise for many as they were unaware of it.

England head coach Mathew Mott said in the post-match press conference that he became aware of the 2025 Champions League qualification scenario just one and a half hours before the end India vs England match.

Champions Trophy 2024 formats

The ICC revived the Champions Trophy in 2021 for the international calendar of 2024-2031 and the two editions of the tournament will be staged in 2025 and 2029.

The Champions Trophy is also set to follow the traditional format four teams divided into two groups with top two sides from each group entering the semifinals which is followed by the final.

Champions Trophy 2024 qualification scenarios

But this qualification system, which was approved in 2021 during an ICC board meeting, might hamper the prospects of teams like England and Bangladesh in getting a Champions Trophy slot.

Will England miss the plane for 2025 Champions League?

Looking at the scenario, England are currently placed 10th on the World Cup chart with just two points, and Bangladesh are on ninth with two points.

Both teams have three more matches left in the tournament and need some massive turnaround to lift themselves among the top seven.

The Dutch outfit and Afghanistan are currently eighth and seventh respectively in the table and can realistically dream of getting a berth in the Champions Trophy.

ICC Champions Trophy winners list

Year Winner Runner-up Result Final Venue
1998 South Africa West Indies South Africa won by 4 wickets Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka
2000 New Zealand India New Zealand won by 4 wickets Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi
2002 Sri Lanka & India None India and Sri Lanka declared joint winners R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
2004 West Indies England West Indies won by 2 wickets The Oval, London
2006 Australia West Indies Australia won by 8 wickets (D/L method) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
2009 Australia New Zealand Australia won by 6 wickets SuperSport Park, Centurion
2013 India England India won by 5 runs Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
2017 Pakistan India Pakistan won by 180 runs The Oval, London

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

