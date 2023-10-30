Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 entering the fag end, the teams who are out of contention from the semifinal race get some context. According to the ICC rules, the teams finishing inside top seven of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table along with the hosts Pakistan will only play in the 8-team Champions Trophy in 2025.

It also means that full member nations West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe who failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will not feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here England head coach Mathew Mott said in the post-match press conference that he became aware of the 2025 Champions League qualification scenario just one and a half hours before the end India vs England match.

Champions Trophy 2024 formats

The ICC revived the Champions Trophy in 2021 for the international calendar of 2024-2031 and the two editions of the tournament will be staged in 2025 and 2029.

The Champions Trophy is also set to follow the traditional format four teams divided into two groups with top two sides from each group entering the semifinals which is followed by the final.

Champions Trophy 2024 qualification scenarios

But this qualification system, which was approved in 2021 during an ICC board meeting, might hamper the prospects of teams like England and Bangladesh in getting a Champions Trophy slot.

Will England miss the plane for 2025 Champions League?

Looking at the scenario, England are currently placed 10th on the World Cup chart with just two points, and Bangladesh are on ninth with two points.

Both teams have three more matches left in the tournament and need some massive turnaround to lift themselves among the top seven.

The Dutch outfit and Afghanistan are currently eighth and seventh respectively in the table and can realistically dream of getting a berth in the Champions Trophy.

ICC Champions Trophy winners list