Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Rohit rolls his arm in nets; Watch video

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rohit Sharma rolls his arm in nets ahead of India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Cricket Worls Cup 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
With three wins in their kitty, the Indian cricket team are beaming with confidence and captain Rohit Sharma is all set to roll up his arms during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Ahead of India vs Bangladesh World Cup game, Rohit is seen bowling off-spin in the nets. India to lock horns with Bangladesh on Thursday (October 19).

In a video posted by the Indian cricket team's official Instagram page, Rohit is seen rolling his arms against Ravindra Jadeja in the nets. While Jadeja hit a few for a big one, Sharma occasionally deceived the southpaw.

 

Earlier, 36-old-year Rohit said candidly during an Asia Cup press conference that Sharma and Kohli would roll up their arms during the World Cup.

So far in the quadrennial event, Indian bowlers have clicked in unison. Though Mohammed Siraj has failed to take wickets in the first 10 overs, his variations have come good in the middle overs. While Jasprit Bumrah is at his prime, Hardik Pandya has ably supported with his medium-pace bowling.

In the spin department, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav played all three matches and kept batters in check, scalping wickets regularly.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

India's bowling line-up looks well settled. However, it is encouraging to see the captain bowling in the nets, given India still have to play six matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. And nobody knows when and where India would need a different bowler for one or two overs.

When did Rohit Sharma last bowled in an ODI match?

Rohit, a part-time off-spinner, last bowled against Ireland in March 2015. So far, he took eight wickets in ODIs at an economy rate of 5.21.

Rohit Sharma's bowling record

Rohit Sharma is one of the few Indian cricketers who has a hat trick to his name. Rohit took a hat trick against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2009 while representing Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad). He completed his hat trick by dismissing Abhishek Nayar, Harbhajan Singh and JP Duminy.

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w
Tests 52 16 383 224 2 1/26 1/35 112 3.5 191.5 0 0
ODIs 254 38 593 515 8 2/27 2/27 64.37 5.21 74.1 0 0
T20Is 148 9 68 113 1 1/22 1/22 113 9.97 68 0 0
FC 113 70 2153 1154 24 4/41 5/85 48.08 3.21 89.7 1 0
List A 325 70 1367 1162 30 4/28 4/28 38.73 5.1 45.5 1 0
T20s 423 59 635 830 29 4/6 4/6 28.62 7.84 21.8 1 0

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

