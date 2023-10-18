Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Rohit rolls his arm in nets; Watch video

With three wins in their kitty, the Indian cricket team are beaming with confidence and captain Rohit Sharma is all set to roll up his arms during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Ahead of India vs Bangladesh World Cup game , Rohit is seen bowling off-spin in the nets. India to lock horns with Bangladesh on Thursday (October 19).

In a video posted by the Indian cricket team's official Instagram page, Rohit is seen rolling his arms against Ravindra Jadeja in the nets. While Jadeja hit a few for a big one, Sharma occasionally deceived the southpaw.





Earlier, 36-old-year Rohit said candidly during an Asia Cup press conference that Sharma and Kohli would roll up their arms during the World Cup.

So far in the quadrennial event, Indian bowlers have clicked in unison. Though Mohammed Siraj has failed to take wickets in the first 10 overs, his variations have come good in the middle overs. While Jasprit Bumrah is at his prime, Hardik Pandya has ably supported with his medium-pace bowling.





In the spin department, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav played all three matches and kept batters in check, scalping wickets regularly.

India's bowling line-up looks well settled. However, it is encouraging to see the captain bowling in the nets, given India still have to play six matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. And nobody knows when and where India would need a different bowler for one or two overs.

When did Rohit Sharma last bowled in an ODI match?

Rohit, a part-time off-spinner, last bowled against Ireland in March 2015. So far, he took eight wickets in ODIs at an economy rate of 5.21.

Rohit Sharma's bowling record