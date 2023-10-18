Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada completes 150 ODI wickets

Kagiso Rabada

Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada completed 150 wickets in ODI cricket on Tuesday.

The bowler reached the milestone during a World Cup match against the Netherlands at Dharamshala.

In the match, Rabada took two wickets for 56 in nine overs. He took the wickets of opener Vikramjit Singh and all-rounder Bas de Leede.
 

In 95 ODIs, Rabada has taken 151 wickets at an average of 27.39, with the best figures of 6/16. He is only the ninth bowler to take 150 ODI wickets for Proteas.

The leading wicket-taker for South Africa in ODIs is Shaun Pollock, who took 387 scalps in 294 matches.

Overall, Rabada is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for Proteas in international cricket with 489 scalps in 211 matches. The leading wicket-taker for Proteas in international cricket continues to be Pollock with 823 scalps in 414 matches.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

