Shami becomes first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in an ODI cricket match

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- 2 - Mitchell Starc vs New Zealand
- 2 - Mohammed Shami vs New Zealand
- 7/57 - Mohammed Shami vs NZ, Mumbai WS, 2023 WC
- 6/4 - Stuart Binny vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014
- 6/12 - Anil Kumble vs WI, Kolkata, 1993
- 6/19 - Jasprit Bumrah vs ENG, The Oval, 2022
- 6/21 - Mohammed Siraj vs SL, Colombo RPS, 2023
- 6/23 by Ashish Nehra vs ENG, Durban, 2003
- 27 - Mitchell Starc (2019)
- 26 - Glenn McGrath (2007)
- 23 - Chaminda Vaas (2003)
- 23 - Muttiah Muralitharan (2007)
- 23 - Shaun Tait (2007)
- 23 - Mohammed Shami (2023)
- 21 - Zaheer Khan (2011)
- 7/15 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) vs NAM, Potchefstroom, 2003
- 7/20 - Andy Bichel (AUS) vs ENG, Gqeberha, 2003
- 7/33 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs ENG, Wellington, 2015
- 7/51 - Winston Davis (WI) vs AUS, Leeds, 1983
- 7/57 - Mohammed Shami (IND) vs NZ, Mumbai WS, 2023
- 6/14 by Gary Gilmour (AUS) vs ENG, Leeds, 1975