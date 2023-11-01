Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / David Willey to retire from international cricket after World Cup 2023

David Willey to retire from international cricket after World Cup 2023

England all-rounder David Willey on Wednesday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing World Cup

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
David Willey, England cricket team. Photo: @ICC

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

England all-rounder David Willey on Wednesday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing World Cup and insisted that his team's underwhelming performance in the showpiece has not influenced his decision.

Willey's decision has come a week after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) excluded him from the list of cricketers who were offered central contracts for the 2023-24 season.

"I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England," Willey wrote in an Instagram post.

"So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup."

England have endured a forgettable campaign so far as the defending champions are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table, managing just one victory from their six matches.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest," the 33-year-old southpaw wrote.

"I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white-ball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times.

 

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup."

Willey made his international debut in 2015 against Ireland in Dublin and has played 70 ODIs (94 wickets) and 43 T20Is (51 wicket) so far. The left-hander has scored 627 ODI runs at an average of 26.12 with two fifties.

In the ongoing World Cup, Willey has featured in three matches and has scalped five batters.

"I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more! That's the only way I know."

He also thanked his family for support in tough times.

"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful."

England next play Ausralia on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

ENG vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: England suffer biggest ODI defeat

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Maxwell to miss AUS-ENG game after falling from golf cart

Jadeja to Trott: Support staff behind Afghanistan's success in World Cup

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Proteas post mammoth 357/4

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :David WilleyEngland cricket teamICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupEngland vs Australia

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story