Australia’s Glenn Maxwell suffered a bizarre accident where he was concussed after banging his head on the ground, falling from a golf cart. This will render him unavailable for selection for the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Who will play in place of Maxwell? Maxwell had scored crucial runs in the matches against the Netherlands and New Zealand before this game. The Australian medical unit has said that the all-rounder is recovering. It is not only his batting but his off-spin that will be missed by the Aussies dearly at the Narendra Modi Stadium.





Marcus Stoinis, who was out with injury in the previous game will make a smooth transition thanks to this injury to Maxwell. It will not force the selectors to drop Marnus Labuschagne.

Why is this match important?





This match is important from the prospect of the semi-final as a win here will knock out England from the World Cup and give Australia almost a direct entry into the semi-final.



What has Maxwell done in this tournament ?



In this tournament, Maxwell has taken four wickets and scored 196 matches which also includes the century against the Dutch. He has come out as a true all-rounder and it would be interesting to see if Stoinis would be able to bowl the same number of overs as effectively or not.