ENG vs SL Highlights, World Cup 2023: Clinical Sri Lanka punish England

England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: As Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 50s and Lahir Kumara took 3/35, the Lankan Lions defeated the Three Lions by 8 wickets

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets in ICC World Cup 2023 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: ICC and England Cricket

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Sri Lanka hammered England by 8 wickets with 24.2 overs to spare in match number 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26. Chasing a target of 157 to win, the Lankan Lions were boosted by fifties from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama after losing two quick wickets. 
Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 156 after their captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first. Ben Stokes top-scored with 43 while Lahiru Kaumara was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with figures of 3/35. 
England made three changes in their playing 11 as Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali have come in for Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, and Harry Brook respectively. For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews came in for Dushan Hemantha while Lahiru Kumara replaced Chamika Karunaratne.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka Playing 11
England Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka Playing 11:  Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between England's Jos Buttler and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis fell in favour of the former who decided to bat first. 
Stay tuned for ENG vs SL highlights here

Key Events

7:28 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka | Here’s what happened in the match

7:19 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets

7:17 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Near the victory line

7:15 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Moeen Ali goes for plenty

7:14 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Sadeera Samarawickrama fifty

7:13 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 5 from the over

7:12 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 6 from the over

7:10 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Moeen Ali into the attack

7:09 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 3 from the over

7:07 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Fifty for Nissanka

6:45 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 100 up for Sri Lanka

6:41 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Time for drinks

6:39 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 12 from Rashid over

6:38 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Good from Wood

6:37 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 3 runs from the over

6:36 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Mark Wood in the attack

6:34 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 8 from Rashid over

6:32 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Powerplay over

6:31 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Fifty up for Sri Lanka

6:30 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Five runs from the over

6:28 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Nissanka hits back-to-back fours

6:26 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Kusal Mendis departs

6:22 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Just two from the over

6:21 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 6 from the over

6:19 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 2 from the over

6:18 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Willey gets Perera

5:47 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Five from the first over

5:02 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Summary of the match so far

5:01 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | England all-out

4:59 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | One of the worst ways to get out

4:57 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Stokes gone

4:27 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Stokes hits a four

4:23 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Just one from the over

4:21 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Sensational Sadeera catches Waokes out

4:15 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Mathews strikes again, Moeen Ali gone

4:09 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Rajitha back in attack

4:06 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Stokes gets going

4:04 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 100 up for English

4:01 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Counterattack on

3:45 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Stokes survives

3:42 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Impressive by Kumara

3:38 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Maiden over by Theekshana

3:37 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Kumara has Livingstone

3:31 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Three runs from the over

3:22 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Kumara gets Buttler

3:12 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Rajitha gets Bairstow

3:08 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Lahiru Kumara into the attack

3:06 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Rajitha into the attack

3:04 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Lanka waste review

2:55 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Root run out

2:53 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Mathews brilliant

2:51 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Fifty up for England

2:39 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Mathews has Malan

2:31 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Theekshana introduced

2:25 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Flying start for England

2:22 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Back-to-back fours from Malan

2:16 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | First runs for Malan

2:14 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | First boundary of the match

2:12 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Could have been wicket in the first over

1:56 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | A must-win encounter for both teams

1:48 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Sri Lanka playing 11 for today

1:46 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | England playing 11 for today

1:43 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Changes in both sides

1:33 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Buttler wins toss, England bat first

1:29 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Pitch Report

1:24 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Predicted playing 11 of both teams

1:22 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Angelo Mathews can bowl

1:11 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Moeen Ali lists out reasons for England’s failure

1:04 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Mathews did not think he would play the World Cup

12:58 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Head to head to head between the two teams

12:54 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Angelo Mathews' role in the team

12:35 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Preview in brief

12:23 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka | Here’s what happened in the match

 
Sri Lanka hammered England by 8 wickets with 24.2 overs to spare in match number 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26. Chasing a target of 157 to win, the Lankan Lions were boosted by fifties from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama after losing two quick wickets. 
 
Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 156 after their captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first. Ben Stokes top-scored with 43 while Lahiru Kaumara was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with figures of 3/35. 
 
England made three changes in their playing 11 as Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali have come in for Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, and Harry Brook respectively. For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews came in for Dushan Hemantha while Lahiru Kumara replaced Chamika Karunaratne. 

Check England vs Sri Lanka full scorecard here
 
 

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets

 
This is one of the biggest wins that Sri Lanka have registered over the English in World Cup history as they beat them by 8 wickets with nearly 25 overs to spare. Pathum Nissanka hit the winning six as Engladn lost their fifth World Cup match against Sri Lanka. This is their fourth loss in this World Cup after five games and their title defence seems all but over. 
 

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Near the victory line

 
Over Summary-1 1 0 1 Wd 1 1;  SL 152-2 after 25 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (69), Sadeera Samarawickrama (65); Chris Woakes
6-0-30-0
 
Sri Lanka near the victory line
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Moeen Ali goes for plenty

 
Over Summary-1 1 1 4 4 0;  SL 135-2 after 24 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (66), Sadeera Samarawickrama (66); Moeen Ali
3-0-21-0
 
Moeen Ali hit for 11 runs
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Sadeera Samarawickrama fifty

 
Over Summary-1 1 0 0 4 0;  SL 135-2 after 23 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (64), Sadeera Samarawickrama (54); Chris Woakes
5-0-24-0
 
Samarawickarama brings up his fifty now 
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 5 from the over

 
Over Summary-2 1 0 1 1 0;  SL 129-2 after 22 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (63), Sadeera Samarawickrama (49); Moeen Ali
2-0-10-0
 
Five runs from Moeen Ali over 
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 6 from the over

 
Over Summary-0 0 0 1 1 4;  SL 113-2 after 21 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (62), Sadeera Samarawickrama (45); Liam Livingstone
3-0-17-0
 
Six runs come from the over
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Moeen Ali into the attack

 
Over Summary-1 1 2 1 0 0;  SL 113-2 after 20 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (57), Sadeera Samarawickrama (44); Moeen Ali
1-0-5-0
 
Moeen Ali into the attack
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 3 from the over

 
Over Summary-1 1 0 0 0 1;  SL 113-2 after 19 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (51), Sadeera Samarawickrama (42); Liam Livingstone 2-0-11-0
 
Just three runs from the over 
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Fifty for Nissanka

 
Over Summary-2 0 4 0 1 0;  SL 110-2 after 18 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (51), Sadeera Samarawickrama (42); Mark Wood 4-0-23-0
 
Pathum Nissanka brings up his fifty. He now has fifty in four consecutive innings in the World Cup. One more fifty and he could equal the likes of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan. 
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 100 up for Sri Lanka

 
Over Summary-4 1 1 0 2 0;  SL 103-2 after 17 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (44), Sadeera Samarawickrama (42); Liam Livingstone
1-0-8-0
 
100 up for Sri Lanka as Livingstone goes for 8 runs in his first over
 

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Time for drinks

 
Over Summary- 1 1 4 0 0 2;  SL 95-2 after 16 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (43), Sadeera Samarawickrama (35); Mark Wood 3-0-16-0
 
Nissanka moves into the 40s as Drinks is called here
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 12 from Rashid over

 
Over Summary- 1 1 1 1 6 2;  SL 89-2 after 15 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (34), Sadeera Samarawickrama (36); Adil Rashid 4-0-31-0
 
Adil Rashid hit for 12 runs by Samarawickrama
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Good from Wood

 
Over Summary- 0 1 1 1 0 0;  SL 75-2 after 14 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (34), Sadeera Samarawickrama (24); Mark Wood 2-0-8-0
 
Mark Wood bowls a good one 
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 3 runs from the over

 
Over Summary- 0 1 0 1 1 0;  SL 72-2 after 13 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (32), Sadeera Samarawickrama (20); Adil Rashid
3-0-19-0
 
A good over from Rashid finally 
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Mark Wood in the attack

 
Over Summary- 4 0 1 0 0 0;  SL 69-2 after 12 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (32), Sadeera Samarawickrama (20); Mark Wood
1-0-5-0
 
Mark Wood comes into the attack. 
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | 8 from Rashid over

 
Over Summary- 1 0 1 4 1 1;  SL 64-2 after 11 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (32), Sadeera Samarawickrama (15); Adil Rashid 2-0-16-0
 
8 runs again from the Adil Rashid over 
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Powerplay over

 
Over Summary- 0 0 1 0 4 0;  SL 56-2 after 10 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (26), Sadeera Samarawickrama (13); David Willey 5-0-30-2
 
Willey goes for five again
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Fifty up for Sri Lanka

 
Over Summary- 1 0 0 0 6 1;  SL 51-2 after 9 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (25), Sadeera Samarawickrama (9); Adil Rashid 1-0-8-0
 
Adil Rashid comes into the attack 
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Five runs from the over

 
Over Summary- 1 0 1 1 Wd 1 0;  SL 43-2 after 8 overs
 
Pathum Nissanka (18), Sadeera Samarawickrama (8); David Willey
4-0-25-2
 
Willey goes for five in the over
 
Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Scorecard Here
Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupICC World CupEngland cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamAngelo MathewsJos ButtlerJonny BairstowBen StokesMoeen AliHarry BrookLiam LivingstoneMark WoodChris WoakesSam CurranKusal MendisKusal PereraBS Web Reportscricket broadcastsports broadcastingHotstarStar Sports

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

