ENG vs SL Highlights, World Cup 2023: Clinical Sri Lanka punish England

Sri Lanka hammered England by 8 wickets with 24.2 overs to spare in match number 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26. Chasing a target of 157 to win, the Lankan Lions were boosted by fifties from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama after losing two quick wickets.

Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 156 after their captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first. Ben Stokes top-scored with 43 while Lahiru Kaumara was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with figures of 3/35.

England made three changes in their playing 11 as Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali have come in for Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, and Harry Brook respectively. For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews came in for Dushan Hemantha while Lahiru Kumara replaced Chamika Karunaratne.