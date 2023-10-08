ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Rahul, Kohli withstand early onslaught to win it

Also Read: World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights: Kohli, Rahul take India to famous win
Earlier, the Indian spin troika of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled the Aussie batting lineup. They shared among them six important wickets for 104 runs in 30 overs to restrict the Aussies to just 199 runs in 49.3 overs in the first inning.
Also Read: World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks record without even batting
Also Read: ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Indian spin troika checkmates Aussies at Chennai