ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Rahul, Kohli withstand early onslaught to win it





Also Read: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played great knocks to guide Inda to victory against Australia in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023. The pair added 165 for the fourth wicket after India lost three wickets for only two runs at the start of their 200-run chase.Also Read: World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights: Kohli, Rahul take India to famous win

Virat Kohli was dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh which turned out to be the game-changer in the end after Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood got three early wickets. No more chances followed for the Aussies. While Kohli scored 84, Rahul remained unbeaten on 97 as India chased the target down in 41.2 overs.

A post shared by ICC (@icc)



Earlier, the Indian spin troika of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled the Aussie batting lineup. They shared among them six important wickets for 104 runs in 30 overs to restrict the Aussies to just 199 runs in 49.3 overs in the first inning.





Also Read: Asked to bowl first, India had a brilliant start as Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Mitchell Marsh for nought, it was the first occasion in World Cup history that an Aussie opener got out without scoring against India. Virat Kohli caught him at the only slip put in place. By taking that catch, Kohli overtook Anil Kumble as the non-wicketkeeper Indian with the most catches in World Cup history.Also Read: World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks record without even batting

David Warner and Steve Smith added 69 for the second wicket as Warner went past the 1000-run mark in World Cup history, becoming only the fourth Aussie to achieve the feat. Kuldeep Yadav got Warner caught and bowled. Marnus Labuschagne joined Smith and the dup added 36 before the Australian inning fell apart.





Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran got one wicket each as Australia fell from 110 for 2 to 140 for 7 in a span of only 10 overs. The recovery from there was always going to be hard and as a result, even after Mitchell Starc’s fighting 28, Australia could only manage to get as far as 199/10 in 49.3 overs.Also Read: ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Indian spin troika checkmates Aussies at Chennai

Steve Smith top-scored for the Aussies with 46 while Jadeja took 3/28 for India. The Indian team will need 200 to pocket their first win of the tournament.