India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Top five batters to watch out for

The India-Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday, 14 October, will see massive crowds pour into the 130,000-seater stadium to watch their favourite batters from both the cricket-crazy nations.

Here's a look at the top five batters to watch out for.

Virat Kohli





There is no definition of what Virat Kohli is capable of doing. With more than 25,000 international runs in his kitty and all the players wanting to have him on their team (they were asked by ICC on an Instagram post which player from India they would like to have), Kohli remains the top batter to look out for. With two fifties already in his kitty from two matches, he would be raring to get that hundred.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became the man with the most centuries in the World Cup, the man with the most sixes in international cricket and also the man with the fastest century in World Cup history for India. All this happened in just one game against Afghanistan. This was also the last game he played, and that makes him one of the most dangerous players going into the game.



Mohammad Rizwan

A fighter in the real sense, Mohammad Rizwan has not let go of any opportunity that has come his way. An opener in the T20Is, he has transformed well into a number four in the ODIs and with a fifty and a hundred in the two matches so far, he is the most in-form Pakistan batter at the moment. His hundred against Sri Lanka was brilliant because he went on to finish the game, which would have become tricky had he not stayed till the end.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul's has been one of the better comeback stories. Not sure if he would play against Pakistan in the Super Four match in the Asia Cup, he was asked to get ready just 10 minutes ahead of the game and he scored a hundred in his comeback match after a long injury.

Just out of the shower after a long day behind the wickets and waiting for his coffee at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Rahul saw India at 2/3 against the Aussies. He came in and scored an unbeaten 97, taking India to victory, but was still not happy because he missed out on a hundred. He didn't get to bat against Afghanistan and he would be looking for any opportunity to come his way so that he could get to his World Cup hundred.





Abdullah Shafique

Having played just four ODIs before his World Cup debut at number five, Abdullah Shafique showed his class as he notched up a hundred to become the first Pakistani to score a hundred on World Cup debut. He looks like a man for the big games, and he could be crucial in the game against India as he can manoeuvre spin and play the pacers equally well.