King of the Knockouts: How Australia have dominated the Cricket World Cup

Australia has most wins in knockouts, and there is no doubt why they have five World Cups in their kitty. Will they reach another final as they are up against Proteas in a knockout in the World Cup

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Heading into yet another the 2023 World Cup semi-final, Australia have lost to only India and South Africa. They play South Africa in the semi-final again.

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
With 12 wins out of 17 games, Australia has the best win-loss ratio in ICC Cricket World Cup knockouts. If this is not enough, then fathom that the Kangaroos or the teams that beat Australia have won the World Cup in all instances except for 1979.

In 1975, West Indies beat Australia in the final; in 1983, India beat Australia in the group stage. In 1987, Australia won the World Cup, while Pakistan beat Australia in the Round-Robin to go on and lift the Cup in 1992. In 1996, Australia were beaten by Sri Lanka in the final. From 1999 to 2007, Australia made a hat-trick of Cricket World Cup wins. In 2011, India beat Australia in the quarterfinal. In 2015, Australia won the World Cup, and again in 2019, England beat the Aussies in the semi-final and lifted the coveted trophy.

How and when did the Aussie domination start?

It was the semifinal of the 1987 World Cup, and the Aussies were up against tough Pakistanis at their home. They beat Pakistan and since then never looked back in the knockout situation.

How did the domination develop?

The Australian domination stretched so much that they won 34 World Cup matches on the trott from 1999 to 2011. To break this record, it might take ages for another team.


How was the streak broken?

India defeated Australia in the quarterfinal of the 2011 World Cup to break the Aussie winning streak in World Cups.

Can South Africa beat Australia?

The Aussies entered the semifinals carrying great form. They have remained unbeaten for the last seven games. Maxwell is firing all cylinders and the bowling unit has improved under Adam Zampa’s guile and Pat Cummins’ composure. South Africa has been the toughest nut to crack till it comes to the knockouts. Thus, Australia are firm favourite to lock horns with India in the final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.


Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupICC World CupAustralia cricket team

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

