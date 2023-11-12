World Cup SF: What happens if SA vs AUS semis gets washed out in Kolkata

Although Australia have advanced to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals, their campaign may be derailed due to wet weather conditions in Kolkata on November 16 (Thursday).

After winning seven games in the group stage, Pat Cummins' team finished third in the World Cup rankings. On Thursday, they will play South Africa in the second semifinal at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Because of their higher net run rate, the Proteas—who also had seven victories—were ranked second in the Cricket World Cup 2023 standings.

South Africa vs Australia semifinal: Kolkata weather forecast

However, rain is expected to arrive on Thursday and Friday of next week, bringing wet weather to Kolkata. There is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday and a 40% chance of rain on Friday, as per Weather.com.

Is there a reserve day for the South Africa vs Australia semifinal?

If bad weather prevents the semi-final from finishing on Thursday, the match will resume on Friday on the reserve day.

What happens if the SA vs AUS semifinal match won't be completed on reserve day?

If the semifinal between Australia and South Africa is washed out. South Africa will advance to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

Rules for an ODI game to be called completed

A 50-over game in international cricket is deemed completed if both sides have batted at least 20 Overs each. The DLS method will be initiated to decide the winner of the match only after both teams have played 20 Overs each.

What is the ICC rule for the winner if the semifinal gets washed out?

According to ICC playing conditions for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, if the semifinals get washed out or no winner is decided, the team finishing higher in the World Cup points table (during the league phase) will reach the final.

What are Australia and South Africa's standings on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

South Africa finished the league stage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the second spot behind India after securing seven wins in nine games. Australia, too, have seven wins in their nine games. However, South Africa's net run rate is higher than Australia's.

How did rain deny South Africa a place in the final after rain during the 1992 World Cup semifinal?

South Africa needed 22 off 13 balls to beat England in Sydney when rain stopped play. The game resumed after a break of ten minutes, and the revised target for the Proteas were 21 off one ball. A cracking contest is ruined by a rule called 'lowest-scoring-over rain rules'. However, for a rain-curtailed match, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method is used nowadays.



