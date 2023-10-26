Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Light show at World Cup 'dumbest idea' as they cause headache, says Maxwell

Light show at World Cup 'dumbest idea' as they cause headache, says Maxwell

During the Australia vs Netherlands match in Delhi on Wednesday, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell was seen covering his eyes during the light show

BS Web Team New Delhi
Glenn Maxwell (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell said that the nightclub-style light shows at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup were "the dumbest idea" as they cause "shocking headaches".

During Wednesday's Australia vs Netherlands match, Maxwell scored the fastest World Cup century in just 40 balls, leading to a 309-run win at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

During the match, the music and flashing lights did not sit well with Maxwell, who was seen covering his eyes with both hands during the two-minute spectacle.

Glenn Maxwell said, "lightshow is a horrible idea. It takes a while for eyes to readjust and it's the dumbest idea for cricketers. Definitely it's great for the fans, but horrible for the players". pic.twitter.com/zo7N39TzJC

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 25, 2023
In the post-match presentation, on being asked if he covered his eyes because he was feeling "a little ill or do those lights kind of things always affect you, Maxwell said, "Well, something like that light show happened at the Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game, and I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust."

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Top five batters and bowlers after Australia vs Netherlands

He further added: "I just think it's the dumbest idea for cricketers when you've got this thing coming at you quickly and your eyes take so long to adjust."

Maxwell recalled his experience at the Perth Stadium, "I think we just lost a wicket and the Perth Stadium lights went nuts and I was at the other end. It took me ages to get my eyes to go again and I felt like I had a headache. So, I just try to cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it's a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players."

Nicknamed "The Big Show", Maxwell said he had been unwell on the eve of Wednesday's game where he scored the fastest century in World Cup history.

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Team India arrive in Lucknow for England match on Oct 29

Maxwell said that he was sick from a sleepless night after being joined by his family ahead of his team's fifth match. "Yeah, not great. I was sitting in the changing room and I didn't really want to bat, which is a bit different than the last game where I was way too eager to get out there," he said.

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023World CupGlenn MaxwellAustraliaNetherlandsBS Web ReportsCricketICC

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

