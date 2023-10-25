World Cup 2023: Team India arrive in Lucknow for England match on Oct 29

Indian Cricket Team led by Rohit Sharma reached Lucknow on Wednesday to play their sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 29 (Sunday). Host India will take on England at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. It is learnt that Indian team is staying in Lucknow's Hyatt Regency.
Rohit Sharma-led 'Men in Blue' are coming into this full confidence as they are still unbeaten in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Indian cricket team is at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 10 points and has a net run rate of +1.353.
Will Hardik return to India Playing 11 vs England?
Hardik Pandya, who injured himself during India vs Bangladesh match, is unavailable for selection for India vs England match in Lucknow. Pandya is currently in rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Top run-getters for India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter for India with 354 runs in five matches, including one century and three fifties. Rohit Sharma is at the second spot in highest run-scorer list for India with 311 runs in five matches. He has been runs at a strike rate of 133.47, hitting one century and one fifty. He has smashes 17 sixes in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of India vs England clash.
*Source: ESPNcricinfo as of September 26
Top wicket-takers for India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker for India in ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He has taken 11 wickets in five matches. However, Mohammed Shami is the only India bowler who has a five-wicket haul to his name.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|5
|354
|103*
|118
|90.53
|1
|3
|29
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|5
|311
|131
|62.2
|133.47
|1
|1
|33
|17
|KL Rahul
|5
|177
|97*
|177
|83.09
|0
|1
|16
|3
|Shreyas Iyer
|5
|130
|53*
|43.33
|91.54
|0
|1
|12
|3
|Shubman Gill
|3
|95
|53
|31.66
|97.93
|0
|1
|14
|2
|Ishan Kishan
|2
|47
|47
|23.5
|97.91
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja
|5
|39
|39*
|-
|88.63
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Hardik Pandya
|4
|11
|11*
|-
|137.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Mdns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|Four-fer
|Five-fer
|Jasprit Bumrah
|5
|5
|3
|11
|4/39
|16.27
|3.8
|25.6
|1
|0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|5
|0
|8
|2/35
|29.62
|4.74
|37.5
|0
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|5
|5
|2
|7
|3/28
|27.14
|3.97
|41
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|5
|5
|2
|6
|2/50
|42.83
|5.9
|43.5
|0
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|1
|1
|0
|5
|5/54
|10.8
|5.4
|12
|0
|1
|Hardik Pandya
|4
|4
|0
|5
|2/34
|22.6
|6.84
|19.8
|0
|0
|Shardul Thakur
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1/31
|51
|6
|51
|0
|0
|R Ashwin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1/34
|34
|3.4
|60
|0
|0
|Virat Kohli
|5
|1
|0
|0
|-
|-
|4
|-
|0
|0