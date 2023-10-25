World Cup 2023: Team India arrive in Lucknow for England match on Oct 29

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 4s 6s Virat Kohli 5 354 103* 118 90.53 1 3 29 6 Rohit Sharma 5 311 131 62.2 133.47 1 1 33 17 KL Rahul 5 177 97* 177 83.09 0 1 16 3 Shreyas Iyer 5 130 53* 43.33 91.54 0 1 12 3 Shubman Gill 3 95 53 31.66 97.93 0 1 14 2 Ishan Kishan 2 47 47 23.5 97.91 0 0 5 2 Ravindra Jadeja 5 39 39* - 88.63 0 0 3 1 Hardik Pandya 4 11 11* - 137.5 0 0 0 1

Hardik Pandya, who injured himself during India vs Bangladesh match, is unavailable for selection for India vs England match in Lucknow. Pandya is currently in rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter for India with 354 runs in five matches, including one century and three fifties. Rohit Sharma is at the second spot in highest run-scorer list for India with 311 runs in five matches. He has been runs at a strike rate of 133.47, hitting one century and one fifty. He has smashes 17 sixes in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of India vs England clash.*Source: ESPNcricinfo as of September 26Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker for India in ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He has taken 11 wickets in five matches. However, Mohammed Shami is the only India bowler who has a five-wicket haul to his name.