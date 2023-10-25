close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Top five batters and bowlers after Pakistan vs South Africa

The top batters and bowlers chart in the ICC World Cup 2023 after the match between Pakistan vs South Africa is led by South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Aussie Adam Zampa respectively

Top five batters and bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: X

Top five batters and bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock leads the charts of the top batters while Australia’s Adam Zampa leads the charts of the top bowlers after the Pakistan vs South Africa match in the ICC World Cup 2023.

de Kock has hit 431 runs in five innings of five matches that he has played so far. His three centuries are the talking point of the World Cup. In the last hundred, the left-handed batter hit 174 against Bangladesh. 

de Kock is followed by his countryman Aiden Markram, India’s Virat Kohli, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Australia’s David Warner, who has got back his form just in time. After failing in the first three matches, Warner has hit back-to-back centuries. Kohli has hit one century and missed out on another, getting out for 95 in his last match against New Zealand in Dharamsala. 

India’s Rohit Sharma could also enter the top five batters list in the World Cup. Both Rizwan and Rohit have hit a hundred each in the tournament. 

Top five batters in Cricket World Cup 2023

Player Country Matches Runs Average Strike Rate
Quinton de Kock South Africa 5 431 71.83 117.11
Aiden Markram South Africa 5 356 59.33 115.96
Virat Kohli India 5 354 118 90.53
Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 6 333 66.66 97.36
David Warner Australia 5 332 66 109.93


The list of the top bowlers is dominated by spinners with Australia’s Zampa taking 13 wickets in five matches. Like his compatriot Warner, he too has been a let bloomer and after failing in his first two games, has taken four wickets each in his last three matches. Zampa is followed by South Africa's Marco Jansen and his neighbour from New Zealand, left-arm spinner Mitchell Snather who has picked 12 wickets in five matches. Santner was the first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in this World Cup. 


After the two spinners come the fast bowlers South Africa's Gerald Coetzee and Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi. They both ahve 12 wickets in their kitty. 

Top five bowlers in Cricket World Cup 2023


Players Country Matches Overs Wickets Runs Average
Adam Zampa Australia 5 39 13 231 18
Marco Jansen South Africa 6 47 13 290 22.30
Mitchell Santner New Zealand 5 47.4 12 203 23.83
Gerald Coetzee South Africa 5 38 12 264 22.0
Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 6 49 12 287 24.50

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Kohli's awkward moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live steaming

AUS vs NED: Maxwell breaks Markram's record for fastest World Cup century

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli says, awalys chased betterment not excellence

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya to miss India matches vs England, Sri Lanka

Watch: Team India support staff goes to trekking to Triund amidst World Cup

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Virat Kohli Quinton de Kock Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Adam Zampa Kagiso Rabada David Warner Mitchell Santner Matt Henry BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon