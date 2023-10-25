World Cup 2023: Top five batters and bowlers after Pakistan vs South Africa

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock leads the charts of the top batters while Australia’s Adam Zampa leads the charts of the top bowlers after the Pakistan vs South Africa match in the ICC World Cup 2023.

de Kock has hit 431 runs in five innings of five matches that he has played so far. His three centuries are the talking point of the World Cup. In the last hundred, the left-handed batter hit 174 against Bangladesh.

de Kock is followed by his countryman Aiden Markram, India’s Virat Kohli, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Australia’s David Warner, who has got back his form just in time. After failing in the first three matches, Warner has hit back-to-back centuries. Kohli has hit one century and missed out on another, getting out for 95 in his last match against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

India’s Rohit Sharma could also enter the top five batters list in the World Cup. Both Rizwan and Rohit have hit a hundred each in the tournament.



Top five batters in Cricket World Cup 2023

Player Country Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Quinton de Kock South Africa 5 431 71.83 117.11 Aiden Markram South Africa 5 356 59.33 115.96 Virat Kohli India 5 354 118 90.53 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 6 333 66.66 97.36 David Warner Australia 5 332 66 109.93

The list of the top bowlers is dominated by spinners with Australia’s Zampa taking 13 wickets in five matches. Like his compatriot Warner, he too has been a let bloomer and after failing in his first two games, has taken four wickets each in his last three matches. Zampa is followed by South Africa's Marco Jansen and his neighbour from New Zealand, left-arm spinner Mitchell Snather who has picked 12 wickets in five matches. Santner was the first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in this World Cup.

After the two spinners come the fast bowlers South Africa's Gerald Coetzee and Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi. They both ahve 12 wickets in their kitty.



Top five bowlers in Cricket World Cup 2023

Players Country Matches Overs Wickets Runs Average Adam Zampa Australia 5 39 13 231 18 Marco Jansen South Africa 6 47 13 290 22.30 Mitchell Santner New Zealand 5 47.4 12 203 23.83 Gerald Coetzee South Africa 5 38 12 264 22.0 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 6 49 12 287 24.50