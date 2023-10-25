World Cup 2023: Team India arrive in Lucknow for England match on Oct 29

Player Mat Inns Mdns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR Four-fer Five-fer Jasprit Bumrah 5 5 3 11 4/39 16.27 3.8 25.6 1 0 Kuldeep Yadav 5 5 0 8 2/35 29.62 4.74 37.5 0 0 Ravindra Jadeja 5 5 2 7 3/28 27.14 3.97 41 0 0 Mohammed Siraj 5 5 2 6 2/50 42.83 5.9 43.5 0 0 Mohammed Shami 1 1 0 5 5/54 10.8 5.4 12 0 1 Hardik Pandya 4 4 0 5 2/34 22.6 6.84 19.8 0 0 Shardul Thakur 3 3 0 2 1/31 51 6 51 0 0 R Ashwin 1 1 1 1 1/34 34 3.4 60 0 0 Virat Kohli 5 1 0 0 - - 4 - 0 0

Hardik Pandya, who injured himself during India vs Bangladesh match, is unavailable for selection for India vs England match in Lucknow. Pandya is currently in rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter for India with 354 runs in five matches, including one century and three fifties. Rohit Sharma is at the second spot in highest run-scorer list for India with 311 runs in five matches. He has been runs at a strike rate of 133.47, hitting one century and one fifty. He has smashes 17 sixes in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of India vs England clash.*Source: ESPNcricinfo as of September 26