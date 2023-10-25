Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: Team India arrive in Lucknow for England match on Oct 29

World Cup 2023: Team India arrive in Lucknow for England match on Oct 29

Rohit Sharma-led 'Men in Blue' are coming into India vs England match with full confidence as they are still unbeaten in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Anish Kumar Lucknow
Team India in Lucknow for England World Cup match

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian Cricket Team led  by Rohit Sharma reached Lucknow on Wednesday to play their sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 29 (Sunday). Host India will take on England at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. It is learnt that Indian team is staying in Lucknow's Hyatt Regency.

Rohit Sharma-led 'Men in Blue' are coming into this full confidence as they are still unbeaten in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Indian cricket team is at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 10 points and has a net run rate of +1.353.


Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Will Hardik return to India Playing 11 vs England?

Hardik Pandya, who injured himself during India vs Bangladesh match, is unavailable for selection for India vs England match in Lucknow. Pandya is currently in rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Top run-getters for India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter for India with 354 runs in five matches, including one century and three fifties. Rohit Sharma is at the second spot in highest run-scorer list for India with 311 runs in five matches. He has been runs at a strike rate of 133.47, hitting one century and one fifty. He has smashes 17 sixes in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of India vs England clash.

Player Mat Inns Mdns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR Four-fer Five-fer
Jasprit Bumrah 5 5 3 11 4/39 16.27 3.8 25.6 1 0
Kuldeep Yadav 5 5 0 8 2/35 29.62 4.74 37.5 0 0
Ravindra Jadeja 5 5 2 7 3/28 27.14 3.97 41 0 0
Mohammed Siraj 5 5 2 6 2/50 42.83 5.9 43.5 0 0
Mohammed Shami 1 1 0 5 5/54 10.8 5.4 12 0 1
Hardik Pandya 4 4 0 5 2/34 22.6 6.84 19.8 0 0
Shardul Thakur 3 3 0 2 1/31 51 6 51 0 0
R Ashwin 1 1 1 1 1/34 34 3.4 60 0 0
Virat Kohli 5 1 0 0 - - 4 - 0 0
*Source: ESPNcricinfo as of September 26

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August

Jasprit Bumrah is back: Pacer to lead Team India in T20I series vs Ireland

Boom Boom is back! Bumrah makes India comeback after long injury break

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya to miss India matches vs England, Sri Lanka

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

World Cup 2023: Top five batters and bowlers after Australia vs Netherlands

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live steaming

AUS vs NED: Maxwell breaks Markram's record for fastest World Cup century

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli says, awalys chased betterment not excellence

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya to miss India matches vs England, Sri Lanka

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliKL RahulJasprit BumrahICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupICC World CupIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story