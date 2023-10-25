AUS vs NED: Maxwell breaks Markram's record for fastest World Cup century

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell broke South Africa’s Aiden Markram’s record for the fastest century in ODI World Cup history after he smashed a 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, October 25. The previous record of 49-ball century by Markram came against Sri Lanka on this very ground and in this World Cup itself. Markram's record SMASHED!Maxwell clubs the fastest Aussie ODI ton in the process #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/wjkM3aJGMl— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 25, 2023This century by the Big Show helped the Aussies post 399/8 in 50 overs against the Dutch. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule hereCheck ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates hereTop five fastest centurions in World Cup cricket PlayerBalls to 100AgainstYear Aiden Markram49Sri Lanka2023Kevin O'Brien50England2011Glenn Maxwell51Sri Lanka2015AB de Villiers52West Indies2015Eoin Morgan57Afghanistan2019 Bas de Leede: Most Expensive spell in ODI World Cups Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table hereWhile most of the Netherlands bowlers were on the radar of the Big Show, Bas de Leede in particular went for plenty, recording the most expensive pell in the history of the World Cups. He conceded 115 runs in his 10 overs, breaking Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan’s record of 110 runs, which he conceded against England in the 2019 World Cup in only nine overs. Top five most expensive spells in World Cup history PlayerCountryOversMaidensRunsWicketsYearVersusGroundBas de LeedeNetherlands10011512023AustraliaArun Jaitley Stadium New DelhiRashid Khan*Afghanistan9011002019EnglandOld TraffordM C SneddenNew Zealand12110521983EnglandKennington OvalJ O Holder*West Indies10210412015South AfricaSydney Cricket GroundDawlat ZadranAfghanistan10110122015AustraliaWACA Ground