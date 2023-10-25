close
AUS vs NED: Maxwell breaks Markram's record for fastest World Cup century

Glenn Maxwell hit a century in just 40 balls, becoming the fastest centurion in World Cup history. Bas de Leede bowled the most expensive spell in World Cups, going for 115 in his 10-over spell

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

