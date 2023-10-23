Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / PAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today
LiveNew Update

PAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: After two back-to-back big defeats, Pakistan eye a comeback against Afghanistan in Chennai

BS Web Team New Delhi
Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan would look to put a good show against Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is also going to be one of the match which will see new brewing rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two teams have played some thrilling matches in the past and the Afghans would look to give stiff competition on Chennai's turning track. Pakistan are expected to bring Shadab Khan in the Playing 11 in place of Mohammad Nawaz. Meanwhile, Afghanistan could bring in an extra spinner if today's Chennai wicket offer assistant to slow bowlers. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11
Pakistan Playing 11 probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
Afghanistan Playing 11 probable:  Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Pakistan vs Afghanistan
Star Sports will live broadcast Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming PAK vs AFG
Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for PAK vs AFG live score and match updates...

Key Events

12:23 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE | Preview in brief

12:14 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE

12:23 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE | Preview in brief

A desperate Pakistan will be wary of a competent group of Afghanistan spinners' ability to strike hard on an often-gripping Chepauk pitch during the World Cup match here on Monday.
 
A win is mandatory for Babar Azam's side after two successive defeats against India and Australia, as another slip up will severely hamper their ambitions to reach the semifinals of the tournament.
 
Currently, they are in the fifth position with four points from as many matches but their net run rate of -0.456 is a worry, and it needs improvement.
 
Pakistan's big headache will be their batsmen's travails, especially against spinners.
 
Even on a batting beauty in Bengaluru, their batters gave four crucial wickets to Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, and they struggled to read his skidders.
 
Afghanistan have undeniable quality in their spin ranks as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman can really trouble the best, and on a potentially favourable surface here they can kick up a mayhem.
Babar Azam and Imam-ul-haq

12:14 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan are coming into the match after facing huge defeats from the hands of India and Australia. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are coming into the match with a win against England and facing a defeat against New Zealand.
Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan shine in historic win over England. Photo: ACB

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupICC World CupPakistan cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamRashid KhanHashmatullah ShahidiMohammad NabiImam-ul-HaqBabar AzamShadab Khancricket broadcastsports broadcastingBS Web ReportsCricketsports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF