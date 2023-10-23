PAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan would look to put a good show against Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is also going to be one of the match which will see new brewing rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two teams have played some thrilling matches in the past and the Afghans would look to give stiff competition on Chennai's turning track. Pakistan are expected to bring Shadab Khan in the Playing 11 in place of Mohammad Nawaz. Meanwhile, Afghanistan could bring in an extra spinner if today's Chennai wicket offer assistant to slow bowlers. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11 Pakistan Playing 11 probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf Afghanistan Playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Pakistan vs Afghanistan Star Sports will live broadcast Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule and match results here ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming PAK vs AFG Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for PAK vs AFG live score and match updates...