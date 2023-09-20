Rohit Sharma's men to don new jersey in ODI World Cup 2023; check pics here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Adidas, the Indian cricket team’s official apparel partner, released the new jersey of Men in Blue for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The new jersey was released through a social media video post by both the BCCI and Adidas simultaneously. The video was titled '3 Ka Dream', suggesting that India are now looking for their third ODI World Cup, having won the tournament in 1983 and 2011 already.