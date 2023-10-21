Sadeera nullifies Sybrand's gritty 70 to give Lanka its 1st win in CWC 2023

Sri Lanka registered their first win of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, defeating the Netherlands by five wickets on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Sadeera Samarawickrama steered the Lankan ship to semblance after they were 52-2 inside 10 Overs.





However, a poor shot selection from Asalanka off Aryan Dutt cut short his flamboyant innings at 44 runs. Despite losing partners from one end, Sadeera kept one intact and remained unbeaten on 91. His 76-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva was decisive as the duo took the game to the end with just six runs to win when de Silva got stumped as he tried to finish the game in style.

Hemantha hit the winning runs for Sri Lanka as he smashed the 2nd ball of 49th over mid-wicket for four.





Earlier, Sri Lanka were off to the worst possible start, losing Kusal Perera in the 5th over with just 18 runs on board. Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis did look good but became Aryan Dutt's second prey,

Sybrand Englebrecht's innings

The Netherlands once again showed tremendous grit and resilience with the bat. Sybrand Englebrecht and Logan van Beek took the Dutch out of the shambles as, at one point in time, they were tottering at 91-6 in the 22nd over.

Engelbrecht is a 35-year-old South African cricketer who retired from all forms of cricket. He had represented Cape Cobras in South Africa in 2016. Sybrand, who scored a gritty 82-ball 70, was only eligible to play for the Netherlands recently.





Playing top-tier cricket did not seem realistic for Engelbrecht as he slipped into oblivion while pursuing his MBA.

But he picked the bat again after his family moved to the Netherlands in 2021, and head coach Ryan Cook gave him an ODI debut against New Zealand in the World Cup.

Engelbrecht's moment of reckoning came here when he led a stunning recovery using his wealth of experienc

Engelbrecht, who came in at No 7, hit one six and four fours in his knock and shared a 130-run partnership with No 8 batter Logan van Beek. Van Beek also secured a maiden fifty as the pair turned the tide for the Dutch.

Comeback man Kasun Rajitha (4/50) and their in-form left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka (4/49) were the pick of the Lankan bowlers. Still, they lacked support at the other end as the Dutchmen made rapid progress following their seventh-wicket partnership.