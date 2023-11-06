In what would be the first-ever incident in a World Cup game and international cricket's 146 year old history a batter was given timed-out. Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews was given out by the umpire for being late to face a ball after the fall of a wicket. According to the rules of cricket, the next batter, after the fall of a wicket, must be ready to face the ball within three minutes.

Mathews, who came after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickerama’s wicket in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka , played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, November 6.

Sri Lankan commentator Russel Arnold says this is “A first in international cricket,”. Mathews did not bring the correct helmet and therefore asked the substitute fielder to bring his helmet. Bangladesh appealed for Timed Out and the umpires had no other choice but to accept the appeal. Until and unless Bangladesh withdrew their appeal, Mathews had to be given out. That’s what happened.





What does the law say?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

With Mathews taking more than three minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the appeal.

It was the first time in international cricket, men's or women's, that a batter is dismissed according to the "timed out" law.

Why didn’t he bat without a helmet?

There is no such rule that one had to bat with a helmet and thus Mathews could have avoided the embarrassment and faced the first ball of the spinner Shakib without the helmet. But not taking that decision cost Sri Lanka the bigt wicket of Mathews who was out without even facing a ball.