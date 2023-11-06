Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: A first in 146 yrs in intl cricket, batter out timed-out

World Cup 2023: A first in 146 yrs in intl cricket, batter out timed-out

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews did not carry the correct helmet while going out to bat and asked for a replacement, getting late in the process to take the strike within 2 minutes from the last dismissal

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sri Lankan batters Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews talk to umpires as Mathews being given 'timed out' during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 6

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
In what would be the first-ever incident in a World Cup game and international cricket's 146 year old history a batter was given timed-out. Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews was given out by the umpire for being late to face a ball after the fall of a wicket. According to the rules of cricket, the next batter, after the fall of a wicket, must be ready to face the ball within three minutes. 

Mathews, who came after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickerama’s wicket in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, November 6. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Sri Lankan commentator Russel Arnold says this is “A first in international cricket,”. Mathews did not bring the correct helmet and therefore asked the substitute fielder to bring his helmet. Bangladesh appealed for Timed Out and the umpires had no other choice but to accept the appeal. Until and unless Bangladesh withdrew their appeal, Mathews had to be given out. That’s what happened. 


What does the law say?

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

The Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

With Mathews taking more than three minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the appeal. 

It was the first time in international cricket, men's or women's, that a batter is dismissed according to the "timed out" law. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Why didn’t he bat without a helmet?

There is no such rule that one had to bat with a helmet and thus Mathews could have avoided the embarrassment and faced the first ball of the spinner Shakib without the helmet. But not taking that decision cost Sri Lanka the bigt wicket of Mathews who was out without even facing a ball. 

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Angelo MathewsShakib AL Hasancricket world cupBangladesh cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

