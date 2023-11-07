Lanka sacks entire Cricket Board following humiliating defeat against India

Following outrage over Sri Lanka's humiliating 302-run defeat against India in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Sri Lankan Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe suspended the whole Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, the Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror reported on Monday.

Ranasinghe also appointed an Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), chaired by World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga. The current committee stands "Temporally Suspended."

Ranasinghe has appointed Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain in 1996, to oversee a new interim board. A retired Supreme Court judge and a former board president are among the seven members of the newly constituted body.

Sri Lanka's disastrous 302-run World Cup loss to India last week, in which they were 14-6 at one stage and eventually dismissed for 55, sparked public outrage.

Notably, Sri Lanka's defeat against India occurred at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. After posting 357 in the first, India's ferocious pace-bowling outfit skittled the 1996 World Cup winners for 55 runs, with Mohammed Shami taking a fifer and Mohammed Siraj grabbing four.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's hope of making their place in the semi-finals ended on Monday after losing to Bangladesh by three wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They will now look to seal a spot for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by trying to finish in the top eight.

Also Read Sri Lanka govt sacked cricket board; Ranatunga named interim panel chief Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win Oil prices up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts Ant Group receives Chinese government nod to roll out AI services Citigroup considering at least 10% job cuts in major businesses: Report Israeli forces cut off north Gaza; death toll passes 10,000, says report Trump defiant at New York fraud trial, judge threatens to cut off testimony