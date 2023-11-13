World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India will be once again up against New Zealand in the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup . While Indian fans want revenge for the 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat from New Zealand, India's performance in the knockout stages of the 50-over World Cup since 1983 has not been encouraging as they managed to win only three of their seven last four encounters.

However, this is the first time the Indian team have registered nine consecutive wins in the ODI World Cup, and Rohit Sharma's men have been a dominant force this time.

The way the Indian team is playing even former India coach Ravi Shastri -- who was with the team during the 2019 World Cup -- reckoned that if India fails to win the marquee this time , the drought for an ODI World Cup trophy could be extended to 12 more years.

Notably, since 2011 World Cup glory, India failed to win a single World Cup, be it ODI or T20I. With India set to play their 8th semifinal match on November 15, when they lock horns with Kane Williamson's side , let's take a look at how Team India fared in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 48 years history.

1975 and 1979 World Cup

India had failed to qualify for the semifinal of the first two editions of the World Cup under the captaincy of Srinivas Venkataraghava.

1983 World Cup

India shocked the cricketing world in the third edition of the World Cup and not only qualified for the last four but went on to win it as they defeated the mighty West Indies side.

India vs England semifinal in 1983

India faced England after a superb outing in the league phase in Manchester on June 22, 1983. While bowling first, India restricted England to 2013 in 60 Overs. Captain Kapil Dev took two wickets, and Roger Binny and Mohinder Amarnath scalped two each.

In reply, Mohinder Amarnath scored 46, while Yashpal Sharma scored a match-winning 61.

Sandeep Patil played a fiery innings of 51 not out in just 32 balls as India stormed into the semifinals for the first time, beating England by six wickets with 5.2 overs to spare.





1987 World Cup

India hosted the 4th edition of the World Cup along with Pakistan.

India vs England semifinal in 1987

With India entering the World Cup as defending champions, they sailed to the last four on the back of spinners Maninder Singh and L Sivaramakrishnan.

England expected the spinners would have a significant role in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. And came up with a plan to sweep the Indian spinners, which helped their cause as they posted 257/6.

The favourites, India were very much on the path to victory till Mohammad Azharuddin, who top-scored with 64 runs, was at the crease. But after he departed from the crease, the Indian lower order collapsed as India lost the match by 35 runs.





1996 World Cup

India failed to qualify for the knockout rounds in 1992 World Cup but they did brilliantly in 1996 till the semifinal when the showpiece event returned to Indian sub-continent again.

India vs Sri Lanka semifinal in 1996

The 1996 Cricket World Cup is remembered as the catalyst for Sachin Tendulkar's incredible batting domination and Sri Lanka's rise to prominence in the global game.

India were once again the favourites going into the first semi-final on March 13 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They increased their hopes when they could limit Sri Lanka to 251 for 8 in 50 overs despite Man-of-the-Match Aravinda de Silva's 66 and Roshan Mahanama's 58.

Romesh Kaluwitharana and Sanath Jayasuriya were among the three top-order wickets claimed by Indian seamer Javagal Srinath. Until Tendulkar reached the crease, Eden Garden supporters were yelling excitedly.

However, India experienced one of the worst collapses in World Cup batting history after he was dismissed for 65 with the team at 98. The match was stopped because of the raucous atmosphere in the stadium caused by the crowd's hostility and rage towards Sri Lanka.

When India was down to 120 for eight in 34.1 overs, the umpires ended the match because there was no break from the spectators. The cricket fans' memories are still vivid due to the unruly behaviour of the crowd and Vinod Kambli's tearful return to the pavilion.







2003 World Cup

In the English conditions during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India were knocked out in Super six round itself. But under the charismatic leadership of Sourav Ganguly, India entered the last 4 stage in 2003.

India vs Kenya semifinal in 2003

On March 20, India took on Kenya as the underdog in Durban.

India easily scored 270 for four wickets in 50 overs, led by Man-of-the-Match Sourav Ganguly's unbeaten 111 runs in 114 balls and Man-of-the-Tournament Tendulkar's 83 runs in 111 balls.

Except for their captain, Steve Tikolo, who scored 56 runs, no Kenyan batsman could score more than 29 runs in response to the Indian superpower.

Zaheer Khan's three wickets in 9.2 overs, conceding just 14 runs, would easily see India defeat Kenya by 91 runs. However, India faltered miserably against the mighty Australians led by Ricky Ponting.







2011 World Cup

In the 2007 World Cup, India were knocked out of the event in the league stage after facing defeats from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. But what came next is still a history as MS Dhoni's men won the second ODI World Cup for India.

India vs Pakistan semifinal in 2011

The rivalry between India and Pakistan was renewed during the 2011 World as the two Asian giants locked horns in Mohali on Match 30.

Player of the Match Tendulkar performed admirably, leading India to an 85-run victory.

India scored 260 for 9 in 50 overs with Virender Sehwag scoring 38 and Suresh Raina maintaining his undefeated score of 36.

Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz took 5 for 46 in 10 overs. Pakistan's batters Misbah-ul-Haq (56 runs) and Mohammad Hafeez (43 runs) responded with some resistance, but lack of support from the lower order didn't help their cause. Pakistan were finally dismissed for 231 runs in 49.5 overs.







India vs Australia semifinal in the 2015 World Cup

On March 26, Australia and India faced off in Sydney during the second World Cup semifinal. Australia defeated India in practically every aspect of the match.

Man-of-the-Match for Australia The driving forces behind Australia's 328 runs for seven wickets in 50 overs were Steve Smith (105 runs in 93 balls) and Aaron Finch (81 runs in 116 balls).

Batting first, Steve Smith hit a century while Aaron Finch scored 81 runs in 116 balls.

In response, India needed big scores from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But their batting order crumbled miserably as the team lost by 95 runs. While Captain MS Dhoni scored 65 runs in 65 balls, Shikhar Dhawan (45 runs in 34 balls), and Ajinkya Rahane (44 runs in 68 balls) too chipped in, but it was not enough.





2019 World Cup

With Virat Kohli at the helm of affairs and a veteran MS Dhoni behind the wicket, every Indian fans were hoping for a World Cup trophy. However, New Zealand shattered their dreams in a semifinal which was played over two days due to wet weather conditions.

India vs New Zealand semifinal 2019

India were playing their seventh World Cup semifinal in Manchester, the same venue where they had played their first one in 1983. But with New Zealand, a different opposition.

After restricting New Zealand to 239 for 8 in 50 overs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar claiming three wickets, it did raise hopes of Indian fans. The top scorers for New Zealand were captain Kane Williamson with 67 runs (95 balls) and opener Ross Taylor with 74 runs (90 balls).

But what followed next was a traditional and classic Indian batting collapse. India were reduced to 5 for three as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit returned to the pavilion at scores of one run each.

Dinesh Karthik followed the top three, with India tottering at 24-4. After a brisk stand between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, the duo too went to the pavilion with India 6 wickets down at 92.

Ravindra Jadeja (77 runs in 59 balls) and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni (50 runs in 72 balls) attempted to right the ship but Boult scalped Jadeja and broke the 116-run stand in the 48th over.

With Jadeja back in the hut, all eyes were pinned on Dhoni, but this time, the legendary captain failed to spin the magic by the barest of margins as India fell short by 18 runs.





