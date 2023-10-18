World Cup IND vs BAN: Bowling coach reveals India's plan to avoid upset





With Afghanistan beating England and the Netherlands going past South Africa, this World Cup has already seen upsets. Bangladesh beat India in their last meeting in the Asia Cup and therefore the 'men in blue' would be looking to avoid a huge upset when they meet in 'men in red and green' on Thursday, October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune for their World Cup match.

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that the team thinks of Bangladesh and all other eight teams as equal opponents and hence no one would be taken lightly.





'Focussed on what we want to do'

Answering about preparations to tackle Bangladesh, Mhambrey said that India are focused on what they want to do and nothing else. “It's a game, right? What you really come out here to do is to execute your plans to the best of your ability. That's a game. It's going to be a tough side. I think what we want to focus on is what we are going to achieve in this game. We have our plans, if we execute our stuff, we will win.”



Bangladesh possesses a strong bowling line-up

Mhambrey, who played two Tests and three ODIs for India, said that Bangladesh have a good arsenal of bowler. He praised pacer Taskin Ahmed in particular. “Whatever I've seen of Taskin in the last few years. I think he is one of the good fast bowlers that you see worldwide. He's done well, he's performed in different venues, different surfaces. And spinners as well, you have both the Mehdis, who have done well. It's a good squad and it's a good bowling attack,” he said.



Shakib AL Hasan’s fitness is under scanner ahead of the big game. However, Mhambrey said that it doesn’t affect Team India’s preparation one bit whether he plays or not.

“We know he is a good player. He has done well for Bangladesh, he is a champion player, he is handy, he bats for the team, he bowls well, he bowls in the powerplay, he's a quality bowler and I think you got to give that to him. But for us really it doesn't really matter,” said the 51-year-old.