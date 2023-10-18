Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Having not dropped even a single game, India would face Bangladesh, who are coming on the back two back-to-back losses against England and New Zealand after winning their first match. The two teams will meet at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, hosting its first-ever World Cup match on Thursday, October 19, 2023. The playing 11 questions for India will be based on whether or not they want to rest Jasprit Bumrah and play Mohammed Shami to keep the workload in balance for the fast bowlers. However, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that the team would look to take the winning momentum with no discussion on rotation taking place. Check New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE and match updates here





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here "I think it's essential to maintain this start really. So as of now there is no discussion of kind of rotation from our point of view. I think it is important to carry this momentum for the next game as well. No thought as such," Mhambrey said during the press conference ahead of India vs Bangladesh match.

Since the Pune pitch is not very fast, even Ravichandran Ahsiwn could be given a chance instead of Shardul Thakur. Bangladesh will likely play Nasum Ahmed, a left-arm spinner, against India, as he did well in the Asia Cup match. Tanzim Sakib, who nearly disappeared after his Player of the Match showing against India in the Asia Cup, could also be given a chance.

ICC World Cup: India vs Bangladesh playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head

India and Bangladesh have come up against each other in 40 ODIs. The Bangla Tigers have won eight games, and three of those eight victories have come in the last five meetings between the two teams. India have won 31 matches while one has ended in a no result.

Total matches played: 40

India won: 31

Bangladesh won: 08

No result: 01





Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here Tied- 00

I ND vs BAN ODIs: Squads of both team

India Squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bangladesh Squad for World Cup

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed

India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup match will take place on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs BAN World Cup match?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra.

When will the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

India vs Bangladesh live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs BAN World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match in India for free.