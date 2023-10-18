Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup IND vs BAN: Only 11 allowed; Mhambrey on Shami and Ashwin chances

World Cup IND vs BAN: Only 11 allowed; Mhambrey on Shami and Ashwin chances

Mohammed Shami and Ashwin haven't found chances to play much in the Indian team during this World Cup. Will they play against Bangladesh? India bowing coach Paras Mhambrey has his say on it

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mohammed Shami vs Australia. Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin will keep on warming the benches, suggested India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash in the ICC World Cup 2023. 

Speaking in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, October 18, Mhambrey said that it is difficult to keep quality players like Ashwin and Shami out of the playing 11, but the team can only play 11 players and they play them according to the conditions of the wicket. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth match of the World Cup having beaten Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan already. This match on Thursday, October 19, will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

“When you have a world-class bowler amongst your 15 and unable to play. that's a tough call, you have to take that tough call. But I think for us, the conversation has always been team-centric. We go with the side that is the best, obviously the surface,” said Mhambrey about Ashwin. 

He also added that Ashwin himself understands the situation and that has been a great help to the team. 
“He understands that he's a great team guy. I've never seen him grumpy; I haven't seen him complaining any time for any of the last few years that he's been with us. So having someone like that really helps. And I think credit goes to him. Even after so many years, he wants to do well for the team, he turns up every practice session, goes through the rigorous grinds and he keeps bowling,” added the bowling coach. 

On Shami Mhambrey was once again apologetic but said that he doesn’t fit in the scheme of things as far as pitches go. 

Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

“We had a clear chat with him. Whenever we select a squad, the messages from us are very clear. We pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket. And I think sometimes you will miss out. Someone like him is missing out, someone like Ash will miss out. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Difficult decision, honestly, even with the quality that he brings to the team, new ball, death, it is difficult to make that decision. But you have to take that decision, you only have eleven on the field,” said the 51-year-old old who played two Tests and three ODIs for India. 

Ashwin and Shami at the World Cup

While Ashwin has represented India in two World Cups before, Shami was phenomenal in the four matches that he played during the 2019 World Cup. He picked up 14 wickets at a stunning average of 13.78. He claimed a five-wicket haul too. Prior to this World Cup, Ahsiwn had picked up 17 wickets in 10 matches. The Tamil Nadu man bowled well against the only match he has played in this World Cup against Australia in Chennai. 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: 'Bumrah makes Indian bowling line-up very strong'

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Mohammed Siraj's historic spell against Sri Lanka creates many records

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Rohit rolls his arm in nets; Watch video

NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Matt Henry castles Guyrbaz

World Cup: England coach gives update on Stokes' inclusion in Playing 11

World Cup 2023: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada completes 150 ODI wickets

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023R AshwinMohammed ShamiIndia vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamcricket world cupBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story