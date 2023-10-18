World Cup IND vs BAN: Only 11 allowed; Mhambrey on Shami and Ashwin chances

Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin will keep on warming the benches, suggested India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, October 18, Mhambrey said that it is difficult to keep quality players like Ashwin and Shami out of the playing 11, but the team can only play 11 players and they play them according to the conditions of the wicket.

India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth match of the World Cup having beaten Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan already. This match on Thursday, October 19, will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

“When you have a world-class bowler amongst your 15 and unable to play. that's a tough call, you have to take that tough call. But I think for us, the conversation has always been team-centric. We go with the side that is the best, obviously the surface,” said Mhambrey about Ashwin.

He also added that Ashwin himself understands the situation and that has been a great help to the team.

“He understands that he's a great team guy. I've never seen him grumpy; I haven't seen him complaining any time for any of the last few years that he's been with us. So having someone like that really helps. And I think credit goes to him. Even after so many years, he wants to do well for the team, he turns up every practice session, goes through the rigorous grinds and he keeps bowling,” added the bowling coach.

“We had a clear chat with him. Whenever we select a squad, the messages from us are very clear. We pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket. And I think sometimes you will miss out. Someone like him is missing out, someone like Ash will miss out.

Difficult decision, honestly, even with the quality that he brings to the team, new ball, death, it is difficult to make that decision. But you have to take that decision, you only have eleven on the field," said the 51-year-old old who played two Tests and three ODIs for India.

Ashwin and Shami at the World Cup

While Ashwin has represented India in two World Cups before, Shami was phenomenal in the four matches that he played during the 2019 World Cup. He picked up 14 wickets at a stunning average of 13.78. He claimed a five-wicket haul too. Prior to this World Cup, Ahsiwn had picked up 17 wickets in 10 matches. The Tamil Nadu man bowled well against the only match he has played in this World Cup against Australia in Chennai.