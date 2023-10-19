World Cup IND vs BAN: No slot available for Surya, Mhambrey clears the air

The 360-degree player, Suryakumar Yadav will have to wait a bit longer to make his ODI World Cup debut feels Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Since the Indian team hasn’t lost even a single game, making changes to the playing 11 would make no sense.





ALSO READ: World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult? Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday before the India- Bangladesh match in the ODI World Cup 2023 at MCA Pune, Bhambrey listed out the reasons why Surya is not in the Indian playing 11. "Surya is a champion; he is a match-winner. The last innings that he played, the way he toils - he is a 360 player that we have been talking about. He is a difficult batsman to bowl to."

"It's a difficult decision. It's like Ashwin or Shami, Surya is a quality player. It's difficult to miss someone like him in the team or get him. But you need to create an opportunity, a place for him to play. People always say he should be playing. I think he should be playing. But the question is, in whose place? So, you don't have a slot for him right now. But we all know what he brings to the table," added the 51-year-old.

Surya did not have a great outing leading up to the World Cup, But just before the World Cup, in the series against Australia. She showed his range of shot playing by scoring back-to-back fifties. Acknowledging that Mhabrey said that he would get an opportunity down the line.

"He is a match-winner for you and I am sure he will get an opportunity. If an opportunity arises, he will get his game," the coach said. Surya, 33, averages 27.79 in 30 ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer scored fifty in the last match that India played and won against Pakistan. Iyer’s is the only place in the playing 11 that Surya is fighting to earn. India play Bangladesh on Thursday, October 19. They have been unbeaten so far in their first three matches.